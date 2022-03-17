Derry Girls season 3 trailer promises more laughs and misadventures

Derry Girls season 3 finally has a trailer – just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The trailer features more mishaps and misadventures for the gang, including impending GCSEs and what seems to be a near-death experience, and, of course, a needle drop of Dreams by The Cranberries.

We know this is the final season of the beloved comedy series, so we can expect this new installment to wrap up Erin and co.'s stories for good. Both season 1 and season 2 consisted of six episodes, so we're expecting the same from season 3.

Inspired by showrunner Lisa McGee's own adolescence, the show follows a group of teenagers – Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Claire (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) – living in the in the Northern Irish town of Derry in the mid-'90s during the Troubles.

Season 2 aired back in March 2019, with season 3 delayed from its originally scheduled 2020 release date due to the pandemic, so the show's final installment has been a long time coming.

The show, which was first broadcast on the UK's Channel 4 in 2018, has received critical acclaim and both seasons of the series were nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards.