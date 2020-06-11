Demon's Souls remake announced for PS5

Bluepoint Games is developing the PS5 remake of 2009's Demon's Souls, Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced.

The trailer for the Demon's Souls remake up top came during today's PS5 Future of Gaming event. As you can see, this isn't a remaster, it's a full-on ground-up remake of the game that spawned the Dark Souls series as well as Bloodborne. From Software fans, do be sure to watch the full trailer below.

Speaking of Bloodborne, the announcement of a Demon's Souls PS5 remake corroborates recent rumors that Bloodborne would be remastered and brought to both PS5 and PC. We didn't get official news of a Bloodborne remaster during the PS5 event, but the Demon's Souls PS5 reveal could mean we'll hear something soon on that front.

The PS5 event made no mention of a PC port for the Demon's Souls remake, and the aforementioned rumor says it's launching as a PS5 exclusive. It's possible it'll be brought to PC at some point in the future, but for now Demon's Souls PS5 is looking like an exclusive.

Sadly, Sony stopped short of giving any gameplay footage, but the cinematics look incredible. The added grunt of the PS5, which is what all footage at the Future of Gaming event is running on, really benefits the grim, gritty nature of From Software's original. Prepare to be beaten down, again and again, while marveling at the photorealistic death animations the whole time.

As we wait impatiently for the PS5 to be released later this year