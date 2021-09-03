Demon Days: Rising Storm introduces Peach Momoko’s take on Storm and Thor

Superstar cover artist Peach Momoko’s Demon Days saga for Marvel Comics continues in December with Demon Days: Rising Storm #1, the fourth special in what the publisher is calling the penultimate chapter (that's second to last) in a quarterly series written and drawn Momoko.

Demon Days: Rising Storm #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Demon Days, which blends Japanese folklore with the Marvel Comics mythos, stars the new character Mariko Yashida, and Rising Storm introduces Momoko's take on the iconic X-Men senior statesperson Storm, of course, as well as the God of Thunder, Thor, which makes a whole lot of sense too.

According to Marvel, Mariko has encountered "strange and terrible" creatures during her continuing journey through Kirisaki Mountain's mysterious forest, but now she's going to come face-to-face with "literal gods," meaning Ororo and Thor.

As you can see by the character designs below, Thor looks like a fairly familiar version of himself, though Momoko's vision of Ororo seems to be that of an adolescent.

And if you look closely, it appears as if Storm and Thor might be something of a duo or companions of one another.

Demon Days: X-Men Creator's Cut #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rising Storm will be joined in December by Demon Days: X-Men Creator's Cut #1, an extended edition of the first Demon Days special that will be published in black and white and include layouts, pencils, character designs, and unused art!

The special edition will also feature a brand-new cover, seen here.

Check out character designs for Storm and Thor below and look for Marvel Comics December 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

