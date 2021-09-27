Death Stranding Director's Cut hides a new P.T. easter egg

Death Stranding Director's Cut has a brand new P.T.-related scene.

Just below, you can see a tweet from YouTuber Suzi Hunter over the past weekend. In the screenshot, Hunter inadvertently encounters a brand new scene in Death Stranding Director's Cut, which takes place in the Private Room of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. You can see a menacing figure looming within the shower area of the Private Room itself, something that definitely wasn't present in the original version of the 2019 action game.

So I'm playing Death Stranding Director's Cut and I entered the safe room and this is in the shower... This has never happened before. I'm scared, guys. pic.twitter.com/nooKxiQ21bSeptember 26, 2021 See more

It turns out this is a pretty overt reference to P.T. You can see the full clip play out just below, courtesy of a post on the Death Stranding subreddit. In the clip, the player's view transitions to that of the first person, and focuses on the shower where the figure resides, before it flies out of the shower at them, and the scene cuts out.

This figure would be none other than Lisa, the haunting spectre that pursues the player throughout P.T. Lisa can be seen and heard throughout the majority of the short demo, and can cut short the demo for the player should they fall victim to the demonic presence.

Of course, P.T. was an original creation spearheaded by Hideo Kojima, until it was unceremoniously cancelled by developer/publisher Konami, and the demo delisted from the PlayStation Store. Now, P.T. only exists on a limited number of hard drives throughout the world, and the final product will never see the light of day.

We've contacted Kojima Productions for comment on the new scene in Death Stranding Director's Cut, and will update this article with any future comments.