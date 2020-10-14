Deadpool, Daredevil, the Avengers, more join King in Black in advance Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations

Marvel Comics has unveiled advanced solicitations for its January 2021 titles tying into the publisher's upcoming King in Black Venom-centric crossover, which brings Knull, the evil god of the symbiotes, to Earth in a far-reaching confrontation.

King in Black will expand significantly in January, looping in the previously announced tie-in series King in Black: Thunderbolts, King in Black: Black Knight, King in Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage, and King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes tie-ins, Marvel has announced several more limited series as well as some crossovers into other ongoing comic book series such as Daredevil, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool, SWORD, and Savage Avengers.

To that end, Marvel has released the solicitations for those series, as well as one more previously unannounced limited series tie-in, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries.

KING IN BLACK #3 (of 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game — and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic!

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN & FRANK TIERI

Art by GUIU VILANOVA & DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by TONY MOORE

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -- starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe!

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

SAVE THE SENTRY – SAVE THE VALKYRIES – SAVE THE EARTH!

Knull and his symbiote horrors have come to Earth, and now all Jane Foster sees when she looks at that big blue globe…is a vision of death. Most of Earth's heroes are locked in battle on the ground, and it's up to Jane and the Sentry to protect the rest! But Knull's power has spread over the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid.

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE

Art by FLAVIANO

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

GWEN STACY ENTERS THE FRAY AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse! But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well!

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by JESUS SAIZ

Cover by DAN MORA

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past?

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 3)

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

KINGPIN'S KILLERS VERSUS AN ARMY OF UNKILLABLE DRAGONS!

An army of evil space dragons have come to attack Earth and are starting with New York. MAYOR FISK has a plan for that. Assembling a group of killers, mercenaries, and just generally pretty horrible people like TASKMASTER, RHINO, STAR, MR. FEAR, and BATROC THE LEAPER, Mayor Fisk tasks them with saving the city or die trying…or die right then and there. The fate of the entire world may rest in the hands of the absolute worst people in the Marvel Universe. What could go wrong?

DAREDEVIL #26

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose.

DEADPOOL #10

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can't save it alone.

• It's a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD...

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in...

• THREE...

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

"BLACK SKIES" PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker's Island — which he promptly breaks out of with the help of...DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH.

SWORD #2

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The SWORD station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V - and can the Earth survive it?