Deadpool 2 cut a post-credits scene for being too shocking (even for an R-Rated movie)

Deadpool 2 was bound to be flying a little close to the sun when it comes to matters of taste. Dick jokes, gratuitous nudity and OTT violence are all fair game when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth. Except it went too far this time. One of Deadpool 2’s post-credits scene had to be cut for making test audiences uncomfortable. Read on to find out what it was – and details of the movie’s other post-credits scenes. Spoilers follow.

Have the easily-offended left the room? Good. Be sure to tell them what happens, anyways.

Deadpool 2 was originally slated to have five post-credits scenes, matching Guardians of the Galaxy 2 for sheer amounts of content after the credits have finished rolling. However, one has been left on the cutting room for good reason. Two words: Baby. Hitler.

The description, via MCU Cosmic, says all that needs to be said, really: ‘Deadpool in a newborn ward. Standing next to A Hitler. He goes back and forth on doing it. A baby cries and he says “Shut up Ira, you’ll thank me someday!”. Finally, he goes for it, then baby Hitler’s POV as Deadpool strangles him.’

Holy shit, that’s dark. No wonder that was cut, even if it embodies the sheer ridiculous that made Deadpool such a hit with audiences back in 2016.

As for the other post-credits scenes, they range from the ridiculous to the plot-heavy, so look away if you don’t want parts of the movie spoiled with out-of-context descriptions thanks again to MCU Cosmic:

Post-credits scene #1: Negasonic and her girlfriend Yoiki fixing the time device.

#2: Deadpool saving Vanessa and jumping back in time immediately after. He also saves Peter (the Peter one is newly added post-reshoots).

#3: He kills Weapon XI in front of Wolverine. “Just fixing the timeline.” This is just stock footage from X-Men Origins they composited Deadpool into.

#4: Ryan Reynolds holding the Green Lantern script and commenting on how they “hit the big time”. Shoots him in the head.

Welp. There you have it. Time travel, murder – and a shot at X-Men’s worst movie. It has everything. Except Baby Hitler.

