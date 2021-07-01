Dead Space remake could be the next project for EA Motive

A Dead Space remake is in the works at Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, according to a new report.
GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb initially started speculation about the project with a not-so-vague tease in a podcast, which Eurogamer and Gematsu both said squared with what they've heard about the project from their own sources. Now that the rumors are coalescing, Grubb has published a new GamesBeat report that outright states a new Dead Space is coming from Motive, along with teasing some details about what form the project will take.
According to the report, the new Dead Space will be a "full-fledged remake" rather than a sequel to the sci-fi horror series, which left off with its third entry in 2013. The report cites Capcom's successful Resident Evil remakes as a source of inspiration, with plans to stick close to the events of the original Dead Space while sliding in some new gameplay mechanics drawn from later games in the series - and of course modernizing its visuals to scare the hell out of a new generation of players. The original Dead Space clearly owed a lot to Resident Evil 4, so taking a page out of Capcom's book to bring the horror back to life doesn't seem out of line here.
Dead Space was originally created by Visceral Games, another EA-owned studio which was shuttered in 2017 before its Star Wars project codenamed "Ragtag" would ever see the light of day. Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield left Visceral after the original game was released, and would later serve as co-director on a number of Call of Duty titles at Sledgehammer Games. Now Schofield is working on his own spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol, at a new studio that's part of PUBG Corp.
As for official word on the Dead Space remake, EA Motive has only confirmed that it is not currently working on a new Star Wars game and its next project is "something pretty special."
Check out our EA Play Live schedule to see which of the five events EA has scheduled this month would be the most likely to host a Dead Space remake reveal.