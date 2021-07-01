Dead Space remake could be the next project for EA Motive

A Dead Space remake is in the works at Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, according to a new report.

GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb initially started speculation about the project with a not-so-vague tease in a podcast, which Eurogamer and Gematsu both said squared with what they've heard about the project from their own sources. Now that the rumors are coalescing, Grubb has published a new GamesBeat report that outright states a new Dead Space is coming from Motive, along with teasing some details about what form the project will take.

According to the report, the new Dead Space will be a "full-fledged remake" rather than a sequel to the sci-fi horror series, which left off with its third entry in 2013. The report cites Capcom's successful Resident Evil remakes as a source of inspiration, with plans to stick close to the events of the original Dead Space while sliding in some new gameplay mechanics drawn from later games in the series - and of course modernizing its visuals to scare the hell out of a new generation of players. The original Dead Space clearly owed a lot to Resident Evil 4, so taking a page out of Capcom's book to bring the horror back to life doesn't seem out of line here.

Dead Space was originally created by Visceral Games, another EA-owned studio which was shuttered in 2017 before its Star Wars project codenamed "Ragtag" would ever see the light of day. Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield left Visceral after the original game was released, and would later serve as co-director on a number of Call of Duty titles at Sledgehammer Games. Now Schofield is working on his own spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol , at a new studio that's part of PUBG Corp.

As for official word on the Dead Space remake, EA Motive has only confirmed that it is not currently working on a new Star Wars game and its next project is "something pretty special."