Dead by Daylight will remove its Stranger Things Hawkins lab map in November

The Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things crossover is nearing its end, and its Hawkins National Laboratory map will be gone for good come November.

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced the upcoming changes in a post to its official site today, revealing that your last day to purchase Stranger Things content in the game and play in the Underground Complex map will be November 17, 2021. Any characters (and character skins) you've purchased by that point will be yours to keep and continue using, but since you don't buy maps, that's it for the Complex.

In related news, Behaviour is holding a fire sale on Stranger Things content in the in-game store: from August 18 through November 17, you'll be able to pick up Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and The Demogorgon for 50% off. All of their outfits will be on sale from August 18 to September 8, which means you can kit Nancy out in her Impulsive Activist skin or just straight-up turn Steve into Jonathan Byers for less.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things Chapter DLC itself will be 60% off from August 18 through September 1 on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch. Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition (which bundles in the base game and the Stranger Things chapter) will be 50% off on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia for the same window.

The Demogorgon first came to Dead By Daylight in September 2019 , and it fit right in alongside Leatherface, Michael Myers, and all the game's other cross-franchise killers. Since then it's been joined by the likes of Pyramid Head from Silent Hill as well as Nemesis from Resident Evil .