Dead by Daylight gets a Jonathan Byers skin in new Stranger Things crossover

Dead by Daylight will be bringing in some alternate looks for its human Stranger Things avatars, even transforming one character into another. Yup, Steve Harrington is getting swapped out for Jonathan Byers - check out the trailer above to see it in action.

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to crossovers. While it has a host of original characters, there is a long list of properties that the game features. Fans from most anything tangentially related to horror can probably find something to pick their fancy from the incredible spread of licensed characters included in the game. One such property is Stranger Things, which was added to the game in 2019. Interestingly, the DLC is seeing a bit of a refresh with a little bit of new content as part of the Moments of Truth collection.

Oddly, one of the skins even changes one of the characters entirely. While Nancy Wheeler has received a recognizable new look, Steve Harrington doesn't. In fact, he's not recognizable at all as his new skin replaces him with Jonathan Byers from the show. It's worth noting here that this only changes the cosmetic appearance of the character. He will still play the same as Steve Harrington.

These are now available in game for the game's Auric Cells currency.

Nancy’s Impulsive Activist Outfit is listed as 1,080 Auric Cells, while the Jonathan Byers Legendary Set for Steve Harrington is a little more costly at 1,485 Auric Cells.

If Stranger Things isn't for you, the Dead by Daylight team recently unveiled that Resident Evil is coming to the game. Revealed last week, three of the most iconic faces from the franchise will be joining the bloody fun. Jill, Leon and Nemesis will all be available on June 15, 2021, as part of new DLC for the game.

Or if somehow Stranger Things and Resident Evil both aren't for you, you could also look into the stacks of other licensed properties featured in the game. Everything from Halloween, Saw, Silent Hill, Evil Dead Nightmare on Elm Street and Texas Chainsaw Massacre are present here.

