Stranger Things comes to Dead By Daylight in a new Chapter update, and the Demogorgon is out for blood

Dead By Daylight is getting a deadly visit from the Demogorgon in a new Stranger Things chapter update that will bring the horror of The Upside Down to the multiplayer survival gore fest. The new chapter is set to launch in September on PC and consoles, and will introduce a new killer in the shape of the Demogorgon and new survivors Nancy and Steve. The trailer shows off the horrifying Demogorgon in all its face splitting glory, along with our heroes Nancy and Steve waving desperately. Uh-oh.

Just when you thought the town of Hawkins couldn’t get into more trouble, Dead by Daylight’s evil being known as the Entity decides to drop by and bring the nightmare realm with it. Using Dead by Daylight’s 1v4 set up, you’ll be able to play as the Demogorgon who hunts down the survivors, or as Nancy and Steve who must try to stay alive in the nightmarish scenario and escape.

Along with Steve and his glorious hair, the chapter will also add a new map known as the Underground Complex. The complex is located underneath Hawkin’s National Laboratory and is said to be the compound responsible for causing “an inter-dimensional rift that released dozens of creatures before being sealed off.” Yeah, that doesn’t sound good. Two exclusive cosmetic items will also be added which will include Steve’s scuffed rolled sleeves and Nancy’s torn sweatshirt.

The fun crossover chapter comes just after Stranger Things season 3 landed on Netflix back in July. No specific release date has been announced just yet, but Dead by Deadlight is making its way to the Switch on 24 September, so maybe the new chapter will coincide with the Switch’s launch date. We’ll just have to wait and see.

All caught up on Stranger Things? Here are 80 Stranger Things Season 3 easter eggs you may have missed.