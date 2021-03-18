Upcoming DC Comics June 2021 revealed: Infinite Frontier and more

DC has unexpectedly released their full June 2021 solicitations.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

pencils by Reilly Brown

inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort

$4.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by Donald

Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 4/20/2021



A crack splits the sky above Gotham City...a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from...Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face to face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the World’s Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Uncover secrets never before revealed in the game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art , and edge-of-your-seat excitement won’t want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

pencils by Reilly Brown

inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Arthur Adams

$5.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by

Donald Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 5/4/2021



Batman is trapped on the Island–unable to speak, his memory gone, having to fight to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds. Can even the World’s Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every 22 minutes? And will the presence of someone else from Gotham City–a familiar feline fatale–help or hinder his efforts...especially when they don’t remember each other? In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death?



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

pencils by Reilly Brown

inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott

Williams $5.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by

Donald Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 5/18/2021



Batman versus Snake Eyes. That’s it. That’s the solicit.

You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe’s unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he’s got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?! Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it!



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

art by Christian Duce

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Dan Mora

$5.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by

Donald Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 6/1/2021



Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the Island without limitation, the World’s Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he’s not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the Loop–Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others–there’s someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite…someone deadly. Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman’s out of the Loop doesn’t mean the fighting is over…



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

art by Christian Duce

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Amanda Conner

$5.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by

Donald Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 6/15/2021



Batman, Catwoman, and the unlikely band of renegade Fortnite fighters make their way deep into the underground complex of the Island in a desperate hunt to escape the Loop–areas never before seen in the game, with secrets discovered only by the World’s Greatest Detective. Along the way they’ll fight for their lives…uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite…and face a betrayal from one of their own as our story hurtles toward its explosive conclusion!



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6



story consultant and concept by Donald

Mustard

pencils by Reilly Brown

inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro

cover by Mikel Janín

card stock variant cover by Kim Jung Gi

$5.99 US FC | DC

premium card stock variant cover by

Donald Mustard $5.99 US FC | DC

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC ON SALE 7/6/2021



It all comes down to this! Batman and Catwoman have one chance to get back to their own world…but to do so, they’ll have to return to the nonstop battle on the Island and retrieve someone who is the key to their escape…Harley Quinn! But she’s not going to go quietly. And who’s behind the world-shattering events of our story? You’ll find out…and the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge.



Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic.



Infinite Frontier #1



written by Joshua Williamson

art by Xermanico

cover by Mitch Gerads

card stock variant cover by Bryan Hitch

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 (OF 6) | FC | DC

DC ON SALE 6/22/2021



When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged...and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he’s determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU’s place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!



Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1



written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, BRANDON

THOMAS, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and DAN

WATTERS

art by INAKI MIRANDA, VALENTINE DE

LANDRO, STEPHEN BYRNE, and more.

cover by BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | Prestige | FC | DC



Are you ready for the new Infinite Frontier series? Do you have the lowdown on all the characters? If not, this print edition of the digital–first Secret Files series will tell you everything you’re dying to know. Take a look inside Director Bones personal database for stories featuring Jade and Obsidian, the children of the original Green Lantern; Psycho–Pirate, the scourge of many a Crisis on many an Earth; President Superman, the Mutliverse’s ultimate beacon of hope; Roy Harper, back from the dead; and just who are the Totality…?! Featuring six stories in print for the very first time!

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1



written by Tom King

art by Bilquis Evely

cover by Bilquis Evely

card stock variant cover by GARy frank

blank variant cover

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 (OF 8) | FC | DC



Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.



Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero



written by E. LOCKHART

art by Manuel Preitano

cover by Manuel Preitano

ON SALE 9/7/2021

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

6’x 9’

ISBN: 9781401293222



From New York Times bestselling author E. Lockhart (Genuine Fraud, We Were Liars) and artist Manuel Preitano (The Oracle Code) comes a new Gotham City superhero in this exciting YA graphic novel.



Seventeen-year-old Willow Zimmerman has something to say. When she’s not on the streets advocating for her community, she’s volunteering at the local pet shelter. She seeks to help all those in need, even the stray dog she’s named Lebowitz that follows her around. But as much as she does for the world around her, she struggles closer to home—taking care of her mother, recently diagnosed with cancer.

In desperation, she reconnects with her estranged “uncle” Edward, and he opens the door to an easier life. Through simple jobs, such as hosting his private poker nights with Gotham City’s elites, she is able to keep her family afloat—and afford critical medical treatments for her mother. Then one night, Willow and Lebowitz collide with the monstrous Killer Croc and get injured, waking up able to understand each other.

But when Willow discovers that Edward and his friends are actually some of Gotham’s most corrupt criminals, she must make a choice: remain loyal to the man who kept her family together, or use her new powers to be a voice for her community.



PRIDE INTRODUCTION



The DC Universe is visually represented as a kaleidoscope of color, encompassing the courage, empathy, strength, and passion that’s left an indelible mark on DC’s storytelling for the past 85+ years. DC’s comic books call to mind the world around us, which makes the characters and their adventures equal parts entertaining, inspiring, and meaningful to audiences of every generation across the globe. These may be Superheroes and super-villains, but the more you get to know them, the more you realize they can’t be boxed in by those binary labels. Like all of us, there’s a humanity present, which includes perfections, faults, successes, failures, doubt, pride, and everything in between. We welcome everyone to find and celebrate their places in the ever-expanding DC Universe! #DCPride



DC Pride #1



written by James Tynion IV, Mariko Tamaki, Steve Orlando,

Vita Ayala, Nicole Maines, Danny Lore, Sam Johns,

Sina Grace, and Andrew Wheeler

art by KLAUS JANSON, AMY REEDER, STEPHEN BYRNE, TRUNG LÊ

NGUYEN, LUCIANo VECCHIO, LISA STERLE, RACHAEL STOTT, RO STEIN,

TED BRANDT, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, AND MORE!

cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain

Pride card stock variant cover by JEN BARTEL

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | Prestige | DC



DC celebrates Pride Month with nine all-new stories starring fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Extraño, Batwoman, Aqualad, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Future State Flash, Renee Montoya, Pied Piper, and many more! This anthology will also feature:

—The thrilling introduction of new hero DREAMER in the DCU

(as seen on The CW’s Supergirl)!

—A pinup gallery with art by Travis Moore, Kris Anka, Kevin Wada, Sophie Campbell, Nick Robles, and more!

—Six exciting new profiles of DCTV’s LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them!



Crush & Lobo #1



written by Mariko Tamaki

art by Amancay Nahuelpan

cover by Kris Anka

Pride card stock variant cover by

YOSHI YOSHITANI $4.99 US

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US

Team variant cover by Dan Hipp $4.99 US



In case anyone was wondering, Crush is doing just fine, actually. Sure, she recently walked away from her classmates at the Roy Harper Titans Academy and effectively quit being a

Teen Titan in a blaze of glory. And okay, her relationship with her too-good-to-be-true girlfriend Katie is kind of on the rocks, if you want to get all technical about it. Oh, and she recently found out Lobo’s in space jail, but that’s cool, because he’s the worst. OKAY, maybe Crush has some STUFF, but that doesn’t mean she’s gonna DO anything about it, like actually go to space and confront her dad and all her problems, because everything is FINE.

...Right?



Poison Ivy: Thorns



written by Kody Keplinger

art by Sara Kipin

cover by Sara Kipin

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$16.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC | DC



New York Times bestselling author of The DUFF Kody Keplinger and artist Sara Kipin reimagine an iconic DC antihero with a gothic-horror twist. Pamela Isley doesn’t trust other people, especially men. They always want something from her that she’s not willing to give. When cute goth girl Alice Oh comes into Pamela’s life after an accident at the local park, she makes Pamela feel like pulling back the curtains and letting the sunshine in. But there are dark secrets deep within the Isley home. Secrets Pamela’s father has warned must remain hidden. Secrets that could turn deadly and destroy the one person who ever cared about Pamela, or as her mom preferred to call her...Ivy.

Will Pamela open herself up to the possibilities of love, or will she forever be transformed by the thorny vines of revenge?



Truth & Justice #5



written by Grace Ellis

art by Maria Laura Sanapo

cover by Kris Anka

variant cover by Yasmine Putri

$5.99 US | FC | DC

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC



Batwoman tries to take some time to herself and get away from Gotham City. But an urban legend in an Appalachian town catches her attention and gets her into trouble.



Batwoman: Elegy TP



written by Greg Rucka

art by J.H. Wiliams III

ON SALE NOW

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC | DC

6 5/8’ X 10 3/16’

ISBN: 9781401298869



A formidable foe is sucking Gotham into her dark fantasy, and only Batwoman can bring the madwoman back to reality and save the city! By day, Kate Kane is a glamorous socialite with a troubled past. By night, she is a warrior. She is the Batwoman, Gotham City’s newest protector. Battling her at every turn of her still-young crime-fighting career is a crazed cult called the Religion of Crime. Led by a Lewis Carroll-quoting madwoman known only as Alice, they plan to turn Gotham City into a wonderland of carnage. But Alice has something special in store for the Batwoman--something that will show her everything she thought she knew about her life as a caped crusader is wrong. Is this one-woman army fighting a war she can’t win, against an enemy with more power over her than she ever could have imagined?Writer Greg Rucka (Wonder Woman, Action Comics) and artist J.H. Williams III (Batman, The Sandman: Overture) proudly present one of the most intriguing story lines DC has ever published! This volume collects the first seven pulse-pounding, visually stunning issues of Rucka and Williams’s landmark collaboration (Detective Comics #854-860)--a bold tale of triumph, trauma, and the nature of heroism.



Suicide Squad: Bad Blood HC



written by Tom Taylor

art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, and JUAN ALBARRAN

new cover by Bruno Redondo

ON SALE 4/27/21

$29.99 US | 288 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

6 5/8’ X 10 3/16’

ISBN: 9871779503954



Task Force X returns for its bloodiest mission yet, with a new team of unlikely villains from across the DC Universe! When the Suicide Squad is assigned to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries, the last thing they expect is for the survivors to join the team! Who can Squad veterans Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people they were sent to kill? This crew could survive the mission, but they might not survive each other—so don’t get attached. Acclaimed writer TOM TAYLOR (DCeased) reunites with celebrated Injustice collaborators BRUNO REDONDO (Justice League) and DANIEL SAMPERE (Action Comics) for the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Suicide Squad: Bad Blood. Collecting all 11 issues of the critically lauded maxiseries, this hardcover edition also features a special art gallery of designs by Redondo.



Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass TP



written by Mariko Tamaki

art by Steve Pugh

cover by Steve Pugh

ON SALE NOW

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC



A mulitple Eisner Award nominee, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass features the outspoken, rebellious, and eccentric 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel. With five dollars to her name, she’s sent to live in Gotham City after battling a lot of hard situations as a kid. But everything changes when Gotham’s finest drag queen, Mama, takes her in. And at first it seems like Harleen has finally found a place to grow into her most “true true,” with new best friend Ivy at Gotham High. But then Harley’s fortune takes another turn when Mama’s drag cabaret becomes the next victim in the wave of gentrification that’s taking over the neighborhood. Now Harleen is mad. In turning her anger into action, she is faced with two choices: join Ivy, who’s campaigning to make the neighborhood a better place to live, or join The Joker, who plans to take down Gotham one corporation at a time. From Eisner Award and Caldecott Honor-winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Steve Pugh (The Flintstones) comes a coming-of-age story about choices, consequences, and how a weird kid from Gotham goes about defining her world for herself.



You Brought Me the Ocean TP



written by Alex Sanchez

art by Julie Maroh

cover by Julie Maroh

ON SALE NOW

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC



The voices that shaped LGBTQIA+ young adult literature, Lambda Award-winning author Alex Sanchez (Rainbow Boys) and New York Times bestselling illustrator Julie Maroh (Blue Is the Warmest Color), present a new coming-out romance and origin story for Aqualad. Jake Hyde doesn’t swim--not since his father drowned. Luckily, he lives in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Yet he yearns for the ocean and is determined to leave his hometown for a college on the coast. His best friend, Maria, however, wants nothing more than to stay in the desert, and Jake’s mother encourages him to always play it safe. There’s nothing “safe” about Jake’s future--not when he’s attracted to Kenny Liu, swim team captain and rebel against conformity. And certainly not when he secretly applies to the University of Miami. Jake’s life begins to outpace his small town’s namesake, which doesn’t make it any easier to come out to his mom, or Maria, or the world. But Jake is full of secrets, including the strange blue markings on his skin that glow when in contact with water. What power will he find when he searches for his identity, and will he turn his back to the current or dive headfirst into the waves?

Batman: Reptilian #1



written by Garth Ennis

art by Liam Sharp

cover by Liam Sharp

card stock variant cover by Cully Hamner 1:25 variant cover by Bill SIENKIEWICZ

ON SALE 6/22/2021

AGES 17+

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



What strikes fear into the hearts of those who terrorize Gotham? It used to be Batman, but something far more frightening than a mere man stalks the shadows—and it’s after Gotham’s villains. How savage must a monster be to haunt the dreams of monsters? Pick up this dark and bone-chilling tale by comics legends Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp to find out!



Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1



written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini

art by Ty Templeton

cover by Riley Rossmo

card stock variant cover by

1:25 variant cover by Andrew MacLean

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that’s long been buried under the streets of Gotham: the Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill, and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight?



Event Leviathan: Checkmate #1



written by Brian Michael Bendis

art by Alex Maleev

cover by Alex Maleev

card stock variant cover by Matt Taylor

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



The dark forces of Leviathan have torn through the DC Universe, and now no one can be trusted. No one…not even the person writing to you about this book! That’s why you find out in Justice League #63 that Green Arrow has been secretly funding a group called CHECKMATE because not even the Justice League itself can be trusted. The mysterious MR. KING has helped Green Arrow assemble the greatest team of super—spies the world has ever seen! LOIS LANE, THE QUESTION, ROBIN, STEVE TREVOR, MANHUNTER, BONES, and TALIA Ah GHUL! will have to outsmart the smartest people in the world before they destroy everything! PLUS! A new mystery character is tip toeing though the shadows! They call him…the DAEMON ROSE! And he is hunting Lois Lane right under Superman’s nose! It’s an all–new spine-chilling thriller from the eisner award-winning team of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev!



Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1



written by Jeff Lemire, Benjamin Percy, Mike Grell, Phil Hester,

Mariko Tamaki, Stephanie Phillips, Tom Taylor, Ram V,

Vita Ayala, Brandon Thomas, Devin Grayson, and Larry O’Neil.

art by Andrea Sorrentino, Otto Schmidt, Mike Grell, Phil Hester,

Javier Rodriguez, Christopher Mooneyham, Nicola Scott, Jorge

Corona, Laura Braga, Christopher Mitten, and Jorge FornÉs

cover by Dan Mora

decade variant covers by Michael Cho, Daniel Warren Johnson

Neal Adams, Derrick Chew, Gary Frank, Howard Porter, Jen Bartel

AND Simone Di Meo

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | Prestige | FC | DC



CELEBRATING THE EMERALD ARCHER’S 80TH ANNIVERSARY! For the last eight decades Green Arrow has been one of the premier (and loudest) characters in the DCU, always at the forefront of where the superhero genre is headed. This over-sized anniversary issue follows in those footsteps, as an all-star lineup of Green Arrow creators, alongside some of the gifted creators of the modern era who have been inpsired by Oliver Queen, unite to pay tribute to the Battling Bowman. See what the past, present and future have in store for Oliver Queen, Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, Red Arrow, Speedy, and more in this epic special!



The Nice House on the Lake #1



written by James Tynion IV

art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

cover by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

card stock variant cover by MARTIN

SIMMONDS

ON SALE 6/1/2021

AGES 17+ | 1 of 12

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter’s always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter’s invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It’s beautiful, it’s opulent, it’s private—so a week of putting up with Walter’s weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn’t a chance to reconnect be…nice?

With Something Is Killing The Children and The Department of Truth, James Tynion IV has changed the face of horror in modern comics — now get ready for his most ambitious story yet, alongside his Detective Comics partner Álvaro Martínez Bueno!



Action Comics 2021 Annual



written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

art by Siya Oum

cover by Scott Godlewski

variant cover by Valentine De Landro

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US | FC | DC



The return of Future State’s House of El! It’s time to head back to tomorrow, as Superman’s descendants face a threat from today. This special tale connects to “Warworld Rising” as the actions of Clark Kent in the present reverberate, leaving long-lasting changes...and a deadly threat for the House of El to reckon with. Can Brandon Kent, the Superman of his era, stop the danger from hurting the next generation? Also, for those wanting to know more about Brandon’s relationshop with Theand’r, the Tamaranean queen, prepare yourself for a little romance as well.



Catwoman 2021 Annual #1



written by RAM V

art by Kyle Hotz

cover by Kyle Hotz

card stock variant cover by Liam Sharp

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US | FC | DC



Father Valley is a mystery. His unusual style as a hit man, his habit of keeping a bible designated for each of his targets, his macabre and particular method of elegant savagery, his insistence on waiting until his target has reached their highest point before he strikes them down—these are all strange and enigmatic traits that have remained unexplained…until now. Bear witness to Father Valley’s past with the Order of St. Dumas, and his unexpected connection with Azrael, to learn the method to of his madness. And see, once and for all, why Catwoman should be deathly afraid of being on his hit list.



The Flash 2021 Annual #1



written by Jeremy Adams

art by Brandon Peterson and

Fernando Pasarin

cover by Brandon Peterson

card stock variant cover by Brett Booth

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US | FC | DC



The lightning-fast and action-packed “Surge” story line races to its conclusion as Wally West returns to the present day with a new perspective on the past and a reinvigorated desire to take back the mantle of the Flash. With one last hurdle to leap, Wally puts the past behind him, but he’ll need to propel himself further and faster than ever before to do it.



Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook #1



written by Tim Sheridan

art by Bernard Chang, David LaFuente, and Rafa Sandoval

cover by Rafa Sandoval and Alejandro Sanchez,

Jamal Campbell with design by Steve Blackwell

card stock variant cover by Rafa Sandavol

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US| FC | DC



As the first quarter of classes draws to an end at Teen Titans Academy, get a closer look at the how students such as the mysterious Stitch enrolled, catch up with the status of Beast Boy and Raven’s relationship, and maybe, just maybe, get some clues on the origin of the new Red X!



Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1



written by John Arcudi, Amy Reeder,

Becky Cloonan, a.j. Mendez, and Nadia

Shammas

art by Ryan Sook, Amy Reeder, Becky Cloonan,

Ming Doyle, and Morgan Beem

cover by Jen Bartel

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON and

YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by RAMONA FRADON AND SANDRA

HOPE

ON SALE 6/22/2021 | $5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 (OF 6) | FC

Prestige | DC card stock variant cover | $5.99 US| FC | DC



Just in time for Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents a new anthology series starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the the color of her famous lasso. You won’t want to miss this thrilling series celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that’s the truth!



Kicking things off, John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) reunite to show us the grace immortality grants a hero. Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman) weaves a spine-tingling tale of Diana’s most precious weapon against the darkness. Then Amy Reeder (Amethyst) takes us back to the Golden Age for a fun romp co-starring Etta Candy. AJ Mendez and Ming Doyle (Constantine: The Hellblazer) travel to Themyscira for a tense family reunion. And finally, Nadia Shammas and Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) show us a story of Diana’s past failures coming back to haunt her.



Injustice: Year Zero HC The Complete Collection



written by TOM TAYLOR

art by Rogê Antônio and CIAN TORMEY

cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 7/13/2021

$24.99 US | 152 pages | FC | DC

6 5/8’ x 10 3/16’

ISBN: 9781779511294



The beloved, fan-favorite series Injustice is back! And this time, with a prequel…Year Zero: “The Fall of the Old Gods”! Long before Superman had his tyranny, before Batman led the Insurgency, and even before the Justice League was still a just league—there was the JSA. A secret begins to unravel within the JSA about how one of them controversially used a mysterious amulet in back in WWII to help turn the tide of the war. Flash forward to the present, when this secret amulet is found in the hands of The Joker, and the Justice League and JSA suddenly find their teams being torn apart from the inside—is there a traitor in the room, or is someone hiding something that could ruin every DCU superhero forever? Either way, buckle up, because in true Injustice tradition, no one is safe and both heroes and villains will die!

Collects Injustice: Year Zero chapters 1-14.



Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior The Deluxe Edition HC



written by William Moulton Marston,

Joyce Murchison, robert Kanigher,

George PÉREZ, and Brian Azzarello

art by H.G. Peter, George Peréz, Amanda

Conner, Nicola Scott, Terry Dodson,

and Cliff Chiang

cover by Jim lEE

ON SALE 8/31/2021

$29.99 US | 416 PAGES | FC | DC

7 1/16’ x 10 7/8’ ISBN: 9781779511577



For 80 years Wonder Woman has stood as a symbol of truth, justice, and equality to people everywhere! Follow along in this incredible collection as the Amazon Warrior fights for justice—starting from the first appearance of Wonder Woman through some of her most incredible battles against foes like the Cheetah and Ares.

This anniversary hardcover collects stories from All-Star Comics #8, Sensation Comics, #1, Comic Cavalcade #11, Wonder Woman (vol. 1) #5, #78, #98, #124, #162, #203, and #206, Wonder Woman (vol. 2) #6, #57, #73, and #170, Wonder Woman (vol. 3) #1, #13, #600, Wonder Woman (New 52) #13, Wonder Woman #750, and DC Comics Presents #41, along with new historical essays and a new cover by Jim Lee.



DC Super Hero Girls: Ghosting TP



written by Amanda Deibert

art by Yancey Labat

cover by Yancey Labat

ON SALE 9/7/2021

$9.99 US | 152 PAGES | FC | DC

5 1/2’ x 8’

ISBN: 9781779507655



Diana Prince is the best. Usually. But these days, she’s coming in second…in history class, in gymnastics, in the race to feed Sir Isaac, the classroom newt. She could double down on training, but when her foe is getting a boost from a mystical mask, will that be enough? No, she will have to rely on her friends to help her combat this newly dangerous menace!

Along the way, they’ll discover why so many classmates, family members, and super-villains have gone missing. And why there are so many Cheetahs in the mix!



Space Jam: A New Legacy



written by Ivan Cohen

art by various

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$12.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

5 1/2’ x 8’

ISBN: 9781779512222



An adaptation of the summer’s highly anticipated film, Space Jam: A New Legacy teams up basketball champion LeBron James with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to save the day.



Action Comics #1032



written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson,

Michael W. Conrad and Becky Cloonan

art by Daniel Sampere and Michael

Avon Oeming

cover by Mikel Jańin

variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



“Warworld Rising,” part three! As the Superman family fights to keep the mysterious refugees alive, they find shocking answers about their lost colony. Meanwhile, Atlantis faces destruction by a host of supernaturally powerful sea kaiju, apparently created by the newfound “Warworld fragment”! As other world governments come to understand the devastating power Atlantis now possesses, tensions rise, and the threat of global war looms closer. As this goes on, back in Metropolis, the time-flung version of Midnighter digs deeper into Trojan’s dirty scheme.



American Vampire 1976 #9



written by Scott Snyder

art by Rafael Albuquerque

cover by Rafael Albuquerque

Variant cover by Jorge FornÉs

ON SALE 6/8/2021

AGES 17+

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



It’s the beginning of the end. With their numbers cut and only hours left before the Earth cracks and humanity is conquered, the VMS has exhausted every smart defensive strategy. Their last hope is a marathon of increasingly desperate Hail Marys—culminating in a high-speed face-off with the Beast, freshly emerged from Hell in his terrifying final form. Before the score is settled, Travis taps into new powers to rally a surprising source of backup, Felicia takes control of the president’s nukes, Gus fights for freedom, and Skinner and Pearl rehearse an unthinkable farewell.



Batman #109



written by James Tynion IV

art by Jorge Jimenez AND Ricardo Lopez

Ortiz

cover by Jorge Jimenez

variant cover by Joshua Middleton

Pride card stock variant cover by Jen BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici

$5.99 all variants

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC



Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It’s a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow’s hands?!

Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas...but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?!



Batman: The Detective #3



written by Tom Taylor

art by Andy Kubert and Sandra Hope

cover by Andy Kubert

card stock variant cover by Andy Kubert

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Henri Ducard is a man of mystery with a checkered past and a complicated existence…but what deep connection does he have with Bruce Wayne? What lessons did he teach the man who would become Batman? Can Batman use these lessons to save Ducard’s life? Or will Equilibrium strike again?



Batman: Urban Legends #4



written by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg,

Meghan Fitzmartin, and Camrus Johnson

art by Eddy Barrows, Ryan Benjamin,

Marcus To, and Belén Ortega

cover by Jorge Molina

variant cover by Irvin Rodriguez

variant cover by Dustin Nguyen

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | Prestige | DC



—The penultimate chapter of the Grifter story is here! Grifter’s walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and Halo’s plan...can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him!

—As old wounds threaten to sabotage Batman and Red Hood’s investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down, they run afoul of Gotham’s coldest criminal, MR. FREEZE! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former dynamic duo’s demise...

—TIM DRAKE has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as “the Chaos Monster.” will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings, or will he fall prey to them? Critically acclaimed Future State Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns to tell this Tim Drake story with rising star artist Belén Ortega.

—Acclaimed creator and actor Camrus Johnson writes an action-packed story featuring Luke Fox—the character he portrays on the CW’s hit television series Batwoman!



Batman/Superman #19



written by Gene Luen Yang

art by Emanuela Lupacchino, Steve

Lieber, Darick Robertson, and Kyle

Hotz

cover by Ivan Reis

variant cover by Greg Capullo

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



To thwart the apocalypse cascading across multiple realities, Batman and Superman must join forces with their counterparts and sojourn to strange lands! The World of the Knight and the World of Tomorrow are not the only two creations crafted by the sinister Auteur.io — and this nefarious cybernetic despot is hell-bent on at last crafting his own twisted notion of utopia. Join a list of all-star artists as we tour through the ARCHIVE OF WORLDS!



Catwoman #32



written by RAM V

art by Evan Cagle

cover by Robson Rocha

card stock variant cover by Jenny Frison

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Who is Selina Kyle? That’s the question that Father Valley has taken to the streets to find out. From her humble beginnings as an Alleytown kid to her greatest heists as Catwoman, all will be revealed. Because when Father Valley asks a question, it’s best to answer...but when he’s already quoting verses, pray that it’s not already too late for you. Proverbs, 25:2.



Challenge of the Super Sons #3



written by Peter J. Tomasi

art by JORGE CORONA AND Max Raynor

cover by Simone Di Meo

card stock variant cover by Jamal Campbell

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



The Super Sons are trapped in the past — locked in deadly combat with noted jerk and “worst person to ever be granted immortality” award recipient Vandal Savage! In this second installment of Superboy and Robin’s adventures in the past (before returning to the present to save the Justice League from certain death), you’ll witness a harrowing escape, a SUPER- ugly monster, and the origin of Rora, Jon and Damian’s spell-wielding ally! All this, plus Robin and Superboy’s continuing adventures in the here and now, as the boys rush to save Hawkgirl from a deadly gas attack!



Crime Syndicate #4



written by Andy Schmidt

art by Kieran McKeown, Dexter Vines,

AND Bryan Hitch

cover by Howard Porter

card stock variant cover by

Khary Randolph

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



The world has been saved by the…Crime Syndicate?! With the Starro invaders vanquished, what’s next for Earth-3’s most notorious saviors? Can loose cannons Emerald Knight, Quick, and Atomica keep their cool? Will Ultraman accept Superwoman and Owlman’s tantalizing offer? And what is Alexander Luthor plotting as all these metahuman menaces run amok?

Here’s the REAL question of the month: Which heroes will join the LEGION OF JUSTICE?

In this issue’s backup story, witness the origin of the Emerald Knight, illustrated by superstar artist Bryan Hitch!



Detective Comics #1037



written by Mariko Tamaki and John

Ridley

art by Viktor Bodanovic, Jonathan

Glapion, Dustin Nguyen, and Karl

Mostert

cover by Dan Mora

card stock variant cover by Lee Bermejo

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant $5.99 US



Public enemy number 1: BATMAN! Public enemy number 2: Bruce Wayne?! When both Bruce and his alter ego are implicated in the same crime, the cops have some questions — and the Dark Knight is going to have to think quick or risk his identity being exposed to the world! But law enforcement isn’t the only entity hunting the Bat—the titanic MR. WORTH is ready to use all his money and power to see Batman six feet under!

Featuring not one, but TWO additional epics! First up, “3 minutes” explores the early days of Lucius Fox’s introduction to the world of Batman. Then, in “exclusive”, the Gotham Gazette’s own Deb Donovan runs down the power players in Gotham City!



Detective Comics #1038



written by Mariko Tamaki and Meghan

Fitzmartin

art by Viktor BoGdanovic, Jonathan

Glapion, AND Karl Mostert

cover by Dan Mora

card stock variant cover by Lee Bermejo

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant $5.99 US



An epic battle is taking place in Gotham City...below the city streets?! Batman and MR. WORTH are locked in a deadly duel involving a rocket launcher, a micro-cave subterranean system, and a whole lot of bloody knuckles. Can Huntress save Lady Clayface before the entire city collapses from underneath itself? Plus: the insidious VILE makes his move, and boy is it UGLY...

FEATURING “MARCH OF THE PENGUIN”: Gotham’s seediest gangster is looking to take advantage of the unrest in the city, and the Penguin is finally ready to make his move!



Far Sector #12



written by N.K. Jemisin

art by Jamal Campbell

cover by Jamal Campbell

card stock variant cover by Jen Bartel

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 12 (OF 12) | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



When Jo Mullein left Earth for parts unknown, little did she know she’d end up becoming a Green Lantern at the farthest outpost in the known universe, dealing with a complex culture that was about to have its first murder in centuries. Investigating that death unearthed a lot of secrets and made her a lot of enemies, and it all comes to a head in this rousing final issue. Written by multiple Hugo Award winner N.K. Jemisin and drawn by Naomi co-creator Jamal Campbell, this epic space adventure is one you will want to read over and over again.



Future State: Gotham #2



written by Joshua Williamson AND

Dennis Culver

art by Giannis Milonogiannis

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by Derrick Chew

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Tragedy has brought Gotham City to its knees. Countless people are dead, seemingly at the hands of the Next Batman. Gotham demands justice, and Red Hood has vowed to answer their call. Even if that means beating his way through Nightwing and the rest of the Bat-Family to do it.



Green Lantern #3



written by Geoffrey Thorne

art by Tom Raney AND Marco Santucci

cover by Bernard Chang

card stock variant cover by Bryan Hitch

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



Stranded in a Dark Sector with no rings and no backup, John Stewart is out of options, his back against the wall. After the Central Power Battery dies, John must live long enough to gather the surviving Green Lanterns and find a way home, while one of the newest Green Lanterns, Far Sector's Jo Mullein navigates a host of unknown dangers on the Green Lanterns’ homeworld of Oa, as she works to uncover the cause of the battery’s collapse and who was behind it.



Harley Quinn #4



written by Stephanie Phillips

art by Riley Rossmo and Jay Leisten

cover by Riley Rossmo

Pride card stock variant covers by Kris Anka

card stock variant cover by Derrick Chew

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



I may be in the sewer, but you better get your mind outta the gutter! That rhymin’ zombie known as Solomon Grundy ain’t happy that I’m in his domain (but to be fair...it’s also Killer Croc’s domain too, there’s a lotta sewer dwellers in Gotham). Grundy’s either going to welcome me with open arms or crush me! And I can’t let that happen, 'cause Kevin’s at the mercy of Hugo Strange. Hugo’s going to do everything in his power to break Kevin and turn him against me, I hope in our brief time together, Kevin’s learned a little perseverance! Don’t miss this one! We’ve got really great variant covers!



Justice League #62



written by Brian Michael Bendis AND

Ram V

art by David Marquez, Xermanico

cover by David Marquez

card stock variant cover by Howard

Porter

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



The Justice League! The biggest heroes! The biggest threats! With their powers out of control and trapped on a world they do not understand, the League must band together like never before. Queen Hippolyta is forced to confront her new destiny. All this and a last page so shocking that it will have fans of Naomi screaming!

Meanwhile, in our bonus story, the Justice League Dark are trapped in the Library of Babel, where they are learning the hard way that the pen is mightier than their swords. Elsewhere, Merlin sets his sights on a lost city that hides the key to his violent delights. Could this mean a violent end for all?



Justice League #63



written by Brian Michael Bendis AND

Ram V

art by David Marquez AND Xermanico

cover by David Marquez

card stock variant cover by Dan Panosian

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



The Trial of Naomi commences! After the shocking events of the last few issues of Justice League, the team is forced to confront its larger issues as a group and the responsibilities the League has to the world where they live versus the Multiverse at large. Guest stars galore as Justice League members from the past come to give guidance for the future. Naomi’s fate is revealed. Black Adam joining the Justice League becomes public, and the fallout is surprising. And what cosmic secret is Hawkgirl carrying with her?

Meanwhile, the Justice League Dark must rely on the wit of John Constantine to make their way back to the real world, which is slowly losing its grip with Merlin ready to remake it in his image. Little do they know, a knight from the sorcerer’s past is the key to stopping him once and for all. Will she survive long enough to help our heroes?



Justice League: Last Ride #2



written by Chip Zdarsky

art by Miguel MendonÇa

cover by Darick Robertson

variant cover by Inhyuk Lee

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



The League needs to prevent galactic upheaval by protecting a ruthless killer, and the only way to do that is to visit the scene of their greatest failure! But can Superman ignore the ghosts of the past to do what’s needed?

Legends of the Dark Knight #2



written by Darick Robertson

art by Darick Robertson

cover by Darick Robertson and Diego

Rodriguez

card stock variant cover by Riley Rossmo

1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici

SALE 6/15/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



DARICK ROBERTSON’S EPIC “BAD NIGHT, GOOD KNIGHT” CONTINUES! The Joker has been poisoned. Batman has a choice to make: Does he let his ultimate enemy live or die? The perfect riddle for The Riddler to sink his teeth into! Batman receives a sinister clue that leads him into a new death trap, but...it looks like a new quizzical force might be at work in Gotham City looking to undermine Batman and get their hands on the toxins every villain in the city is fighting over!



Man-Bat #5



written by Dave Wielgosz

art by Sumit Kumar

cover by Sumit Kumar

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



Man-Bat has been hunted by the Suicide Squad, beaten to a pulp by Batman, shot at by the police and terrorized by Scarecrow. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! In this explosive conclusion to the tragic tale of Man-Bat, Kirk Langstrom will need to fight off the hordes that hound him, rescue his loved ones from the clutches of a madman, and do it all before the Man-Bat serum coursing through his veins eats him alive from the inside out. Do not miss this epic final act!



Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #2



written by Brandon Easton

art by Fico Ossio

cover by Yanick Paquette

card stock variant cover by Fico Ossio

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | 2 (OF 6) | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



After the shocking events of issue #1, Shilo is suddenly on the run from a powerful new enemy who believes the Mister Miracle mantle belongs to them. With his career in shambles, his apartment destroyed, and no real understanding of what’s happening, Shilo must fight his way out of an unwinnable situation and track down secrets held by his mentor and friend, the first Mister Miracle, Thaddeus Brown!



Nightwing #81



written by Tom Taylor

art by Bruno Redondo

cover by Bruno Redondo

Pride card stock variant cover by TRAVIS

MOORE $4.99 US| FC | DC

variant cover by Rafael Grassetti

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



Dick Grayson trades out his escrima sticks for a magnifying glass and a sleuth hat to investigate Blüdhaven’s new mayor, Melinda Zucco, and find out how the daughter of the man who murdered Dick’s parents came to power in Nightwing’s city. But his investigative adventure is cut short when he comes face to face with the most horrendous villain in the history of Blüdhaven—HEARTLESS.



Represent! #1



written by Christian Cooper, Jesse

Holland, Regine Sawyer, Nadira

Jamerson, Tara Roberts, Dominike

“Domo” Stanton, and Onyekachi Akalonu

art by Alitha Martinez, Doug Braithwaite,

Eric Battle, Brittney Williams, Yancey

Labat, Dominike “Domo” Stanton,

Valentine De Landro, and others

cover by Darran Robinson

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | Prestige | FC | DC



CELEBRATING POWERFUL VOICES: COLLECTING ISSUES #1-7 OF THE REVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL-FIRST SERIES!

New voices present relevant, topical visions of social change and personal histories, some true-to-life while others are semi-fictionalized accounts of real experiences. All have one thing in common—innovative styles and compelling stories which examine how our culture builds understanding, tracing society’s arc toward justice as we evolve in pursuit of a more just and compassionate world. Includes talent spotlights. Jules, a Black teenager, is given a pair of old binoculars as he heads out for a morning of birdwatching in Central Park. He soon learns the binoculars show him a lot more than birds, and maybe they keep him safe, too. Jesse Holland’s Mississippi farm has been in his family since their first ancestor was freed from slavery—tended by his grandfather and his father before him. But as Jesse grows into a man, he’s unsure if a patch of land in the Piney Woods and a life of tilling soil is his true destiny. But destiny can mean so much more than dirt and a tractor…Lanice’s passion for cooking and desire for a career in the culinary arts are challenged by the source of her inspiration—her father—who is concerned about his only daughter working in a kitchen, like so many Black Americans before her. This and many more!



Robin #3



written by Joshua Williamson

art by Gleb Melnikov

cover by Gleb Melnikov

card stock variant cover by Francis

Manapul

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



It’s a beach party from hell! Robin’s mission to get to the heart of the League of Lazarus's inner workings has left him once again locked in combat with his fellow fighters, but never did Damian Wayne think it would lead to a beach-blanket cookout. What’s more dangerous than a life-or-death struggle for the all-or-nothing prize of immortality? Well, for Damian, it’s acting like a normal teenager for five minutes. And don’t miss the surprise confrontation with Damian’s number 1 competition, a mysterious fighter trained by the League of Shadows!



Rorschach #9



written by Tom King

art by Jorge FornÉs

cover by Jorge FornÉs

card stock variant cover by

Francesco Mattina

ON SALE 6/8/2021

AGES 17+

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | 9 (OF 12) | DC



The detective has found where the source of this tragedy began. Where Laura learned to shoot, a place where she not only learned to kill but also has killed, and where she brought Rorschach to turn him into an assassin as well. As the timelines crisscross, the man trying to undo this mess only falls deeper into it.



RWBY/Justice League #3



written by Marguerite Bennett

art by Emanuela Lupacchino and Wade

von Grawbadger

cover by Mirka Andolfo

card stock variant cover by Simone Di Meo

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Ruby and Bruce head to the Faunus Quarter to investigate reports of a red-and-gold blur. But things quickly get out of hand as the blur runs circles around the pair of heroes! Meanwhile, Weiss and Diana infiltrate the Schnee Dust Company and discover a half-man, half-automaton. Can they earn the Cyborg’s trust, or will they be assimilated into the circuitry?!



Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #110



written by Sholly Fisch

art by Randy Elliott

cover by Randy Elliott

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



It’s a beautiful day at Sunshine Citrus Grove, and the gang can’t wait to snack on the delicious fruit that is ripe for the picking! That is, until the appearance of the ghost of Johnny Appleseed threatens to close down the orchard for good. Can Mystery Inc. find a way to trap the ghost before it’s too late?



Sensational Wonder Woman #4



written by Corinna Bechko

art and cover by Dani

variant cover by Meghan Hetrick

$4.99 US| FC | DC

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



No problem is too big for Wonder Woman, but this one may just be beyond even her powers—someone is trying to control the weather itself! But as Wonder Woman pursues this mysterious miscreant from Washington, D.C., to the icy Arctic, she realizes the plot runs even deeper than she imagined…

Suicide Squad #4



written by Robbie Thompson

art by Eduardo Pansica

cover by Eduardo Pansica

card stock variant cover by Gerald Parel

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



Task Force X missed its opportunity to extract a new speedster from Teen Titans Academy, but they return with a prize just as valuable—Red X. But the tables quickly turn when it becomes apparent the Squad’s newest target may have planned his own capture. Now hunted by X, the Squad begins to drop one by one, leaving team leader Amanda Waller scrambling for bargaining chips.



Superman #32



written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and

Sean Lewis

art by Scott Godlewski and Sami Basri

cover by John Timms

Pride card stock variant cover by David

Talaski $5.99 US | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Inhyuk Lee

$5.99 US | FC | DC

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC



The end of “The One Who Fell”! Superman and Superboy were duped by the old divide-and-conquer routine, which is especially dangerous on a faraway planet where you can’t tell who your enemy is. As the Shadowbreed makes their big move, Superman discovers what happened to the friend who originally sent the distress beacon that lured him and his son across the galaxy. Let’s just hope it’s not an answer that came too late! Elsewhere, back home on Earth, Jimmy Olsen leads his misfit team on the hunt for the sinister Projectress.



Superman: Red & Blue #4



written by Mark Waid, Francis Manapul, JoshUA

Williamson, Michael W. Conrad AND Rich Douek

art by Francis Manapul, Chris Sprouse,

Cully Hamner, Joe Quinones AND Audrey Mok

cover by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson

card stock variant cover by Walter Simonson

card stock variant cover by Alexander Lozano

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 4 (OF 6) | Prestige | DC



This month our cover star Bizarro leaves the Red & Blue family by not being in a story all about his very own birthday. Which of course means we definitely have a story in here about Bizarro’s birthday, as well as four more about the Man of Steel himself, including one about a social media star who inspires a very dangerous trend in Metropolis that nearly runs Superman ragged. Also, learn the story of how Jimmy Olsen was able to take what became his very favorite picture of Superman. These fantastic tales feature some of the best writers and artists in the business, only using Superman’s special colors to make them come alive!



Teen Titans Academy #4



written by Tim Sheridan

art by Steve Lieber

cover by Rafa Sandavol

variant cover by Philip Tan

Pride card stock variant cover by

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Who is RED X? The students of Titans Academy want to know, and they want to know NOW! After the infiltration of the school by the Suicide Squad, three unlikely students launch their own investigation into the mysterious figure’s true identity and motivation. What they find is shocking and surprising, if any of it is actually true!



The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #3



written by Ivan Cohen

art by Dario Brizuela

cover by Dario Brizuela

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



The hit new series teaming Batman with Mystery Inc. finds the heroes mixed and matched in surprising ways! Why does Batman join forces with Scooby-Doo, while Shaggy partners with Ace the Bat-Hound? All clues lead to the Gotham City Dog Show, where a special guest villain won’t let Batman stay a “two-dog knight” for long!



The Dreaming: Waking Hours #11



written by G. Willow WIlson

art and cover by Nick Robles and M.K.

Perker

cover by Marguerite Sauvage

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+



The time has come for a revolution in the realm of Faerie—but do Heather After and Jophiel have the power to make it happen by themselves if Ruin, lost in his own regrets, has fled back into the safety of the Dreaming? The Unseelie Court and their deadly allies certainly don’t think so…



The Flash #771



written by Jeremy Adams

art by Brandon Peterson, Fernando

Pasarin, Bryan Hitch and Scott

Kollins, Kevin Maguire

cover by Brandon Peterson

card stock variant cover by Brett Booth

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US| FC | DC



The Legion of Doom, Teen Titans Academy, Max Mercury’s Wild West origins, and more! Wally West’s leaps from speedster to speedster throughout time draws to a close as he begins to realize why he’s been sent on his quest by the Speed Force and what might be behind it. But with one last stop before he’s allowed to go home, will this journey break Wally forever or return him to glory?



The Joker #4



written by James Tynion IV (main story);

James Tynion IV and Sam Johns (backup)

art by Guillem March (main story); Mirka Andolfo

(backup)

cover by Guillem March

variant covers by Lucio Parrillo

variant cover by Ejikure

1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC



Main story: It’s murder and mayhem in the jungles of South America with pits The Joker pitted against everyone hunting him! He’s prepared for this massacre in a way that only the Clown Prince of Crime can…but what secret does he whisper to Jim Gordon as the bullets fly?! What is the TRUE mystery?!



The Next Batman: Second Son #3



written by John Ridley

art by Travel Foreman

cover by Doug Braithwaite

card stock variant cover by Ryan Benjamin

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



The homecoming for Tim “Jace” Fox has been rocky at best, but things are about to get a whole lot worse as he must face up to the mistake that drove him from Gotham a decade ago! SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! And Batwing faces overwhelming odds against Ratcatcher...will he survive the ambush?



The Swamp Thing #4



written by Ram V

art by Mike Perkins

cover by Mike Perkins AND Mike Spicer

card stock variant cover by Gerardo

Zaffino

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



Still trapped within the Green, Levi and Jennifer have encountered its denizens, both friendly and vile. But something is terribly wrong within the Green itself, and its origins may be closer to home than Levi thinks. As Swamp Thing, he must now use lessons learned to embrace his power and bring peace. But is he already too late? Have the seeds of discontent already been planted for the contagion to enter our world?



Wonder Girl #2



written by Joëlle Jones

art by Joëlle Jones

cover by Joëlle Jones

Pride card stock variant cover by Kevin

Wada

card stock variant cover by Will Murai

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



After receiving a sacred gift from the gods of Brazil, our hero seems destined for great things. Little does she know, another pantheon has been watching her as well. Hera, queen of the Greek gods, has chosen Yara to become her latest champion. But what need does the goddess have for a warrior of her own? Find out in this stirring second issue!



Wonder Woman #773



written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W.

Conrad, AND Jordie Bellaire

art by Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau

cover by Travis Moore

card stock variant cover by Joshua Middleton

$5.99 US| FC | DC

Pride card stock variant cover by Paulina

Ganucheau $5.99 US | FC | DC

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC



All the treacherous roads of Asgard have led here…the fortress of the Valkyries! These deciders of death on the battlefield have grown tired of the ways of their world and have turned it upside down to remake it in their image. Can Wonder Woman broker peace between these mighty maidens and the men whose fate lies in their hands? This has the makings of a war our hero may never win!

Meanwhile, in the Themyscira of old, Diana puts her quest to find the missing texts on hold to visit with Magala, the oldest Amazon on the island. Shunned by her sisters, this keeper of the Well of Souls has secrets to share, and our young hero is there to listen!



Wonder Woman #774



written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W.

Conrad, Jordie Bellaire

art by Andy MacDonald and Paulina

Ganucheau

cover by Travis Moore

card stock variant cover by Joshua

Middleton

ON SALE 6/22/2021

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $5.99 US | FC | DC



Olympus has fallen! With the kingdom of the gods in ruins, Wonder Woman finds that only two remain, wounded and abandoned by one of their own! The rest of the Olympians are dead and now it’s up to Diana to travel to the Graveyard of the Gods to recover their souls. Seems like even in the afterlife there is no rest for our hero. Will she ever be able to take her rightful place in the Greek pantheon? Or is she doomed to roam the realm for the rest

of eternity?

Meanwhile, in Diana’s past, our young hero comes into contact with Man’s World for the first time. After deciding to read one of the missing texts, she becomes enamored with the story it tells. Now her teacher Clio must bring the princess back to reality or lose her pupil for good!

