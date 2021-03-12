Batman's Tynion & Martinez reunite for an original horror comic at DC

Batman writer James Tynion IV is reuniting with his former Detective Comics partner Álvaro Martínez Bueno on a creator-owned horror title called The Nice House On The Lake.

And speaking of 'nice,' this latest creator-owned horror title byTynion will be his first for DC - under their adults-only Black Label imprint.

(Image credit: Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC/Black Label))

"It all begins with the nice house on the lake… Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter - well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off," reads DC's description of the series. "But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake.

"It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice? Wouldn't an escape from the horrors of their everyday lives be…idyllic? Would you accept this invitation from one of your oldest friends?"

(Image credit: Image Comics)

While best known for his superhero work, Tynion is one of the preeminent horror writers in comics with series such as Something is Killing the Children, The Department of Truth, UFOlogy, The Eighth Seal, The House on the Wall, and the trilogy of Cognetic, Memetic, and Eugenic. He also publishes the horror magazine Razorblades, which runs the horror serial Killboy.

The Nice House on the Lake is scheduled as a 12-issue comic book series, but DC has made the rare move of describing it in TV show terms as a "twelve-issue season" which would leave the chance of a sequel (or a second 'season') a possibility.

Colorist Jordie Bellaire and letterer Deron Bennett round out The Nice House on the Lake, with DC's Chris Conroy and Marquis Draper editing the book.

The Nice House on the Lake #1 (of 12) goes on sale June 1, with a primary cover by Martinez and a variant by Martin Simmonds.

