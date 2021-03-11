New Crush & Lobo series launches in June to help celebrate DC Pride

As part of DC Pride, DC's celebration of its LGBTQIA+ characters in June, the publisher is launching Crush & Lobo, an eight-issue monthly series by writer Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) with art by Amancay Nahuelpan (Nightwing, Wonder Woman).

Crush & Lobo #1 cover by Kris Anka (Image credit: DC)

The series spins out of the pages of March's new launch Teen Titans Academy, where Crush appears as a cast member. Real name Xiomara Rojas, Crush debuted in 2018's Teen Titans Special #1 and has a similar origin as Superman, with a 21st-century spin.



The daughter of Lobo, she was rocketed to Earth as an infant, but instead of landing in the cornfields of the wholesome Kent farm, she landed outside the Burning Man festival and was found and adopted by two attendees tripping on drugs.

The publisher has yet to reveal who her human mother is, but it's been implied it's also a major DC character.

"Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode!" reads DC's description of the new series. "After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it’s time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?"

Crush & Lobo #1 will debut with a cover by Kris Anka, a Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani, a 1:25 ratio variant by Christian Ward, plus an exclusive Dan Hipp team variant for participating retailers.

Check out our gallery of all four Crush & Lobo #1 covers:

