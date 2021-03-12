Green Arrow celebrates 80 years with 100-Page Super Spectacular

DC is marking the 80th anniversary of Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, with a 100-page giant one-shot anthology that brings together characters and creators from throughout Green Arrow's history.

Oliver Queen hasn't had a starring role since his last title ended with #50 in 2019, but now DC is putting him back in the spotlight for his landmark anniversary, which arrives at the same time as DC's Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Spectacular.

The publisher has celebrated other landmark anniversaries with similar special oversized issues, including the Superman-centric Action Comics #1000, and of course Detective Comics #1027, which marked 80 years since Batman's debut in Detective Comics #27.

(Image credit: DC)

"Time to dust off your Boxing Glove arrow, fire up the Arrowcar and join DC in celebrating eight decades of emerald excellence!" reads DC's description of the one-shot. "On June 29, the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 brings together some of comics' greatest storytellers to pay tribute to Green Arrow's legacy and the heroes and villains that have fought aside and against him."

"Since his first appearance in More Fun Comics #73 in 1941, Oliver Queen, AKA the Green Arrow has been one of the premier (and loudest) characters in the DCU, always at the forefront of where the superhero genre is headed as the eternal champion of the underdog," the description continues.

"This over-sized anniversary issue follows in those footsteps, combining an all-star line-up of Green Arrow storytelling legends such as Mike Grell, Jeff Lemire, Phil Hester, Otto Schmidt, Ben Percy, Tom Taylor, and Devin Grayson alongside new Green Arrow contributors, including Stephanie Phillips, Mariko Tamaki, Ram V, Vita Ayala, Nicola Scott, Chris Mitten, Laura Braga, Max Fiumara, Brandon Thomas, and others to pay homage not just to the Battling Bowman, but Ollie's partner-in-crime fighting Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, Red Arrow, Speedy, Onomatopoeia, Count Vertigo and more!"

Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 will include a variety of variant covers themed around each of the eight decades of Green Arrow's history.

Here's a list of the planned covers:

'40s Variant: Michael Cho

'50s Variant: Daniel Warren Johnson

'60s Variant: Neal Adams

'70s Variant: Derrick Chew

'80s Variant: Gary Frank

'90s Variant: Howard Porter

'00s Variant: Jen Bartel

'10s Variant: Simone Di Meo

Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 goes on sale on June 29. Watch for DC's full June 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 will feature some of the best Green Arrow villains of all time.