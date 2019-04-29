Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Where to find all the Ripper and Marauder camps

There's a number of Days Gone Ambush Camp locations to find and clear in the latest PS4 exclusive post-apocalypse. Days Gone may be all about killing Freakers, but there's plenty of human enemies that are out for blood too, and they can be found in Ambush Camps. Each one rewards you with new icons to find on the map like NERO Research Sites and Historical Markers, along with new crafting recipes for traps and explosives. They also reduce the chances of being cloths-lined or sniped off your bike as you explore. There's 14 in total, so here are all of the Days Gone Ambush Camp locations.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Cascades

Cascades is the first region you unlock in Days Gone and there's three Ambush Camps to be found. To the north is the Jefferson Rail Tunnel Ambush Camp full of Marauders, while there's also the Cascade Radio Tower Ambush Camp in the west you visit as part of an early mission for Copeland's camp. Finally, the Horse Creek Ambush Camp is in the south-east.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Belknap

Belknap is the desert-like region in the north-west, and there's three ambush camps to be found here too. In the north is the Bear Creek Hot Springs Ambush Camp which is full of Marauders, while the Black Crater Ambush Camp in the south-west contains Rippers. The Belknap Caves Ambush Camp is the final one in the east, also with Marauders.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Lost Lake

Lost Lake has Iron Mike's camp in the middle and you'll find just two ambush camps here, both full of Marauders. Berley Lake Ambush Camp is in the south, while Deerborn Ambush Camp is in the far east.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Iron Butte

Two Ripper camps can be found in Iron Butte: the Wagon Road Ambush Camp in the north-east connecting Iron Butte to Belknap, and the Redwood RV Park Ambush Camp in the south-west.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations - Crater Lake

Crater Lake has another two ambush camps: the Spruce Lake Ambush Camp in the south-west right on top of the Spruce Lake NERO Checkpoint, and the Cascade Lakes Railway Ambush Camp in the north-east near the snowy region.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations: Highway 97

Finally, Highway 97 also has two ambush camps. The first is the Aspen Butte Ambush Camp directly north of Chemult Community College, while the Bare Bay Ambush Camp is in the south-east swamp area.