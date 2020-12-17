Daryl and Michonne of The Walking Dead are now in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced a pair of Walking Dead crossover skins, featuring Daryl and Michonne.

Daryl Dixon and Michonne are both available to purchase right now in Fortnite's in-game item store. To obtain both characters, you'll have to purchase the Survivors in Arms bundle, which contains Daryl and Michonne, Hunting Quiver Back Bling, Katana Back Bling, and Michonne's sword and Daryl's knife to use as pickaxes.

Additionally, you can unlock two variant styles for both the base Daryl and Michonne outfits once you've purchased the Survivors in Arms set. These are the Cloaked Michonne outfit for the latter, and the Desperados Daryl variant skin for the former. Longtime viewers of The Walking Dead will likely recognise the two variant skins for both characters from seasons past. The Walking Dead crossover with Fortnite was actually first announced earlier this month, but Daryl and Michonne are finally making their journey to Epic's game today.

Daryl and Michonne join a pretty star-studded lineup of guest characters to debut in Fortnite over the past few weeks. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda arrived at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 last month in November, and God of War's Kratos and Halo's Master Chief followed soon after, bringing platform-exclusive characters to Epic's game for the very first time. Fortnite is a bustling eco-system, and this slew of high-profile new guest characters proves it.

The Walking Dead TV series might roll on with Daryl and Michonne at the helm, but the movies expanding the series are looming large on the horizon. For everything we know about the series of movies starring Rick Grimes, you head over to our complete Walking Dead movies guide for more.

