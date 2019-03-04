Dark Souls Remastered Covenant guide

If you honed your skills by taking down some of the bosses in Dark Souls Remastered, then perhaps you're looking for a bigger challenge? If that's the case then Dark Souls Covenants could be for you, as they're essentially multiplayer factions which are used to enter PvP combat. Tracking them down can be tricky, but it's worth doing as each Covenant has its own perks for joining, so in this guide we'll show you how to sign up and what benefits you'll receive. Handily, unlike in the original release, Dark Souls Remastered allows you to change Covenants while using bonfires, so you're no longer locked in to your decision for the whole playthrough.

Chaos Servant

How to join:

You must talk to the Daughter of Chaos, Quelaag's Sister. She is located behind a breakable wall in the tower that leads to the Demon Ruins (after defeating Chaos Witch Quelaag). The hidden path is located to the right of the Demon Ruins' entrance. To be able to speak to her and join the Covenant, you'll have to have the Old Witch's Ring equipped. The Old Witch's Ring itself can be chosen as a gift at the beginning of the game, or it can be obtained by having Hawk Girl convert a Sunlight Maggot into the ring.

Benefits:

Passive: Always listed on the multiplayer ranking list.

Join: Great Chaos Fireball pyromancy spell

Level +1: Rank increase only

Level +2: Chaos Storm pyromancy spell, shortcut to Lost Izalith from Demon Ruins unlocked.

Items required to level Covenant: Humanity

Blade of the Darkmoon

How to join:

To join the Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant you must first obtain the Darkmoon Seance Ring from the Catacombs. Once equipped, return to Anor Londo. You must set the rotating bridge to its lowest setting to gain access to the Darkmoon Tomb. Kneel at the prayer mat you find there and you can join the Covenant. Don't go through the white light gate, or you'll engage Dark Sun Gwnydolin in a boss fight and the Covenant will be lost forever.

Benefits:

Passive: Can be summoned into PvP battles when the Darkmoon Blade Covenant Ring is equipped.

Join: Receive Blue Eye Orb, which is used to invade the games of those listed in the Book of the Guilty. Also receive the Darkmoon Blade Covenant Ring.

Level +1: Receive the Darkmoon Blade miracle and Darkmoon Talisman

Level +2: Rank increase only, no reward.

Items required to level Covenant: Souvenir of Reprisal (gained from invading and killing players in Book of the Guilty).

Darkwraith

How to join:

You must speak with Darkstalker Kaathe in the Abyss. To find him, you must defeat the Four Kings either before obtaining the Lordvessel, or before it is placed at the Firelink Altar.

Benefits:

Join: Receive the Dark Hand fist weapon. Darkstalker Kaathe will also sell Cracked Red Eye orbs for 3,000 souls.

Level +1: Receive Red Eye Orb, which allows you to invade the games of other players an unlimited number of times.

Level +2: Receive the Dark Armor set and Dark Sword.

Items required to level Covenant: Humanity

Forest Hunter

How to join:

Talk to Alvina of the Darkroot, the large cat found lounging in the window of the building that leads to the path of Great Grey Wolf Sif in Darkroot Garden. After joining the Covenant, attacking any NPCs within the forest will cause the Covenant to break.

Benefits:

Passive: Can be summoned to help protect against intruders in the forest while the Cat Covenant Ring is equipped.

Join: Receive Cat Covenant Ring.

Items required to level Covenant: This Covenant cannot be leveled.

Gravelord Servant

How to join:

Joining this Covenant allows you to enter a pact with Gravelord Nito, one of the Lord demons. First, you must have an Eye of Death in your inventory. You can buy one from Patches in the Tomb of the Giants for 3,000 souls, or you can find them in the Catacombs and Tomb of the Giants. With an Eye of Death in your possession, head into the Catacombs. You'll come across a large room full of coffins. Near the large headless demon is a coffin that sticks out from the wall more than the others. Examine the coffin and nestle in it. After 30 seconds, you will be transported to the Altar of the Gravelord. Pray at Nito's coffin to enter the Covenant.

Benefits:

Passive: Can use the Eye of Death to transport other players into your game.

Join: Receive Gravelord Sword and the Gravelord Sword Dance miracle.

Level +1: Receive the Gravelord Greatsword Dance miracle.

Level +2: Rank increase only, no reward.

Items required to level Covenant: Eye of Death

Path of the Dragon

How to join:

You must speak to the Stone Dragon in Ash Lake. To get to Ash Lake, you must first traverse The Great Hollow, a hidden area in Blight Town. In the Blight Town swamp you will find a large, hollowed out tree. Inside is a hidden wall that leads to a chest. Behind the chest is another hidden wall, which leads to The Great Hollow. Safely travel through to Ash Lake. The Stone Dragon is at the end of the Ash Lake beach.

Benefits:

Passive: Can use the Dragon Eye to invade the games of other players who have a Dragon Scale in their possession. Killing these players lets you steal their Dragon Scales. Equipping the Dragon Head Stone and Dragon Torso Stone allows you to transform into a dragon and use powerful magic abilities.

Join: Receive Dragon Eye and Dragon Head Stone.

Level +1: Rank increase only, no reward.

Level +2: Receive Dragon Torso Stone.

Items required to level Covenant: Dragon Scale

Princess's Guard

How to join:

Speak to Gwynevere in Anor Londo after obtaining the Lordvessel.

Benefits:

Passive: Online matchmaking priority is increased with players aligned with the following Covenants: Way of White, Princess's Guard, Warrior of Sunlight.

Join: Receive the Bountiful Sunlight and Soothing Sunlight miracles.

Items required to level Covenant: This Covenant cannot be leveled.

Warrior of Sunlight

How to join:

You must visit the Sunlight Altar when your Faith stat is at level 50 to join this Covenant. The Sunlight Altar is located in the area past the bridge in Undead Burg where the red dragon was hanging out.

Benefits:

Passive: Online matchmaking priority is increased with players aligned with the following Covenants: Way of White, Princess's Guard, Warrior of Sunlight.

Join: Receive Lightning Spear miracle.

Level +1: Receive Great Lightning Spear miracle. If you're playing New Game+, you can offer the Soul of Gwyn, Lord of Cinder to receive a special miracle, Sunlight Spear. This can only be used while you're a member of this Covenant.

Level +2: Rank increase only, no reward.

Items required to level Covenant: Sunlight Medal

Way of White

How to join:

Simply talk to Petrus of Thorolund in the Firelink Shrine.

Benefits:

Passive: Online matchmaking priority is increased with players aligned with the following Covenants: Way of White, Princess's Guard, Warrior of Sunlight.

Join: No items or bonuses.

Items required to level Covenant: This Covenant cannot be leveled.