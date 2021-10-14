Elektra becomes "The Woman Without Fear" in new Daredevil title

Marvel's Devil's Reign crossover event is getting a little bigger with Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear, a new three-issue limited series from Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Rafael De Latorre which reveals Elektra's "darkest secret" to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin.

As Daredevil readers know, Elektra is currently operating as Daredevil, protecting Hell's Kitchen with a vow to never kill, per Matt Murdock's wishes. But Devil's Reign puts Kingpin's army of supervillains on the trail of all of New York's vigilantes - Elektra included - with potentially deadly results for the so-called 'Woman Without Fear.'

"When we were planning out Devil's Reign it became apparent early on that Elektra's story is too big to be contained in the main series!" Zdarsky tells ComicBook, who announced Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear. "Wilson Fisk has unearthed her darkest secret and I'm super excited for readers to see the fallout in this series!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Aside from its obvious twist on Daredevil's classic sub-moniker, the limited series' title harkens back to Frank Miller and John Romita, Jr'.'s seminal '90s story Daredevil: The Man Without Fear.

Marvel promises Woman Without Fear will set up the next part of Elektra's story as Daredevil, and the fact that the title invokes Daredevil: The Man Without Fear story may indicate some of what the limited series will entail - or at least the something about the nature of Elektra's "darkest secret" - as the '90s story was a retelling of Daredevil's origin and early days.

Additionally, the solicitation text for Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear #1 mentions "the Marvel Universe's greatest hunter" - potentially indicating she'll be facing off with Kraven the Hunter.

Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear #1 is due out in January with a cover from Chris Bachalo, seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full January 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.