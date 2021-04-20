Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix adaption of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion

A retelling of Jane Austen's last written novel Persuasion by Netflix is on the way with Dakota Johnson set to start in the film.

The Wrap reported that Netflix's Persuasion will be directed by Carrie Cracknell, who is known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal in the Broadway play in Sea Wall/A Life. The screenplay will come from My Best Friend's Wedding writer Ron Bass and Alice Victoria. Production is set to begin in May.

It seems as though Austen's Persuasion is the popular novel at the moment because there is a separate production of it starring Succession's Sarah Snook, currently in the works at Searchlight Pictures. Mahalia Belo will direct this version with a script by Summerland's Jessica Swale.

Johnson has been keeping busy since her appearances in the Fifty Shades of Grey series, another novel adaption among her acting credits. She recently starred in the drama Our Friend with Jason Segal and Casey Affleck. She also starred in Universal's High Note alongside Tracee Ellis Ross. In the movie, Johnson plays a famous singer's personal assistant who wants to become a music producer. Next for Jonhson is Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman's The Lost Daughter, and Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro's Am I OK?

There is currently no release date for Johnson's Persuasion, but in the meantime, you can check out our list of the best Netflix movies currently available to stream.