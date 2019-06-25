Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 theme makes your PS4 go beep-boop and it's exactly what you need

This new Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 theme is a stylish way to show your excitement for the upcoming open-world RPG, but even if you aren't psyched to stomp the streets of Night City, the theme's worth the download for the beeps and boops alone. You can download it right now for free - here's the link for the US PlayStation Store and another for Europe.

It's titled "Mercenary of the Dark Future" and it's a static theme, which means it doesn't have any fancy motion parts like that God of War one with the bobbing boat. Instead it has Cyberpunk 2077 ambience in spades, with a low-key electronic theme that will turn your living room into a gritty future lounge if you leave it on in the background. Better still, it has special sound effects for swiping through your menu, and it even goes "beep" and "boop" for menu noises like an old computer that's been taken apart and put back together 200 times.

The theme highlights the new default look for V, your customizable protagonist in Cyberpunk 2077. Since you can change their look to be whatever you want, I would have preferred the theme focus on a set character we'll get to meet in the game, like Bug the ace netrunner. No biggie, I'm savoring the overall "24/7 lo-fi sci-fi theme to chill and relax to" aesthetic enough that this theme will probably adorn my PS4 for a while. Make sure you load it up before you read our story about how the new Cyberpunk Red tabletop RPG will help lead into the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

You'll have even more to look forward to after Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on April 16 2020, as CD Projekt Red is teasing some Witcher-style expansions. Until then, check out our video impressions of the game from E3.