Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer available on the PlayStation Store, but what does that mean for you?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been pulled from the PlayStation store. Both Sony and CD Projekt Red confirmed the unprecedented decision last night in brief statements, but even those messages left a number of questions unanswered. With that in mind, we've put together an FAQ discussing why the game has been removed from the storefront, when it might return, and what your options are whether you're looking for a refund or were still hoping to make a trip to Night City.

Important Update for @PlayStation Users pic.twitter.com/fCB4z74M3zDecember 18, 2020

Why has Cyberpunk 2077 been removed from the PS Store?

Sony hasn't provided a full explanation as to the decision to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from its storefront. In a statement , the company simply says that it "strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store."

The reason behind this decision, however, is likely due to the game's poor performance on last-gen consoles. While CDPR boasts strong performance on high-end PCs and next-gen consoles, in a recent investor call, board member Michał Nowakowski said that " the experience is far from satisfactory for a lot of people ." Since the game's launch, those playing on PS4 and Xbox One have noticed a number of performance and graphical issues, as well as the bugs and glitches that have plagued the game .

Will Cyberpunk 2077 still get support on PlayStation?

Yes. In its statement, CD Projekt Red said that "all purchased digital and physical copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve your experience." That means that the major patches due in January and February 2021 will still be available to PlayStation users, as well as any smaller updates before, during, and after.

Can I still play Cyberpunk on PS4 or PS5 if I've already bought it?

If you own either a physical or digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on either PS4 or PS5, you'll still be able to install and play the game as normal. If you've uninstalled it, the game will remain in your library and you'll be able to redownload it whenever you like.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 still available on the PS5 store?

The PS Store is one entity, and isn't split up into different console storefronts. That, combined with the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, not as a dedicated release, means that you won't be able to purchase it for next-gen consoles until the next-gen ports arrive, likely some time next year.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 still be available to buy in-store?

Sony's statement only extends to the PlayStation store, and doesn't mention physical copies of the game. Presumably, that means that there'll still be boxed copies available at most retailers, although there's no guarantee that PS4 stock will be replenished.

Why is Cyberpunk 2077 still available on Xbox and PC?

While there are also issues on the Xbox One, CDPR co-founder and joint CEO Adam Kicinski says that the studio is "not in such discussions with Microsoft at the moment." That could change in future, but means that for now, Cyberpunk 2077 is still available for digital purchase via Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

It's a similar situation on PC, where CDPR and Valve, Epic, orHumble would have to come to an agreement to pull the game from those storefronts. Even on lower-end machines, however, players have more options available to help them increase their performance . It's also worth noting that as the developer owns the GOG storefront, it's highly unlikely to pull the game from there, so it will probably remain available on PC.

How do I get a refund on PlayStation?

If you purchased a digital copy of the game via the PlayStation Store, Sony has set up a dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds page. Head to that link and sign-in, and once Sony has confirmed that you purchased the game via the PS Store, it will begin processing your refund. It's worth noting that the amount of time it takes to get your money back is likely to vary based on your payment method and choice of bank.

How do I get a refund on other platforms?

These refunds are only available to PlayStation players, and those looking to refund a digital version on other storefronts will need to use the relevant channels. Xbox users can request refunds from Microsoft here (within 14 days of purchase).



On PC, those who purchased via GOG are well within the 30-day refund window or Humble's 60-day window. Steam's 2-hour/2-week rule tends to be difficult to circumvent, but you can also reach out to CDPR direct at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21.

For more information, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 refund guide.

Are physical purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 available for refund?

If you bought a physical copy of the game, you should contact the retailer you purchased from, whether that be GAME, Amazon, Walmart, or any other store.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 be back on the PS Store?

Right now, we don't know. CDPR says that it's "working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible," but it's hard to know exactly what that means. Given our proximity to the festive period and studio executives' comments about giving their staff a break over Christmas, it's fair to assume that the game might not return until the new year, and potentially not until after those patches in January and February.

