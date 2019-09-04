Cyberpunk 2077 is getting some “multiplayer action” post launch, CD Projekt Red confirms

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed multiplayer is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077. The studio took to Twitter to reveal the news that some “multiplayer action” will be added some time after the initial release on 16 April, 2020. Just like The Witcher 3: The Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be getting some free DLC and additional single-player content post-launch, but we don’t know what this will include just yet.

2/2 The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action.September 4, 2019

It’s long been suspected that Cyberpunk might get some kind of multiplayer modes somewhere down the line. CD Projekt Red has been pretty hush hush about it all so far, and has continued to maintain its focus on talking about the single-player campaign. Just a few weeks ago, CD Projekt Red still appeared to be weighing its options about including multiplayer. The studio’s senior concept artist Marthe Jonkers, who spoke to Eurogamer, said there were no guarantees it would be included.

“If you add multiplayer functions it has to be right,” Jonkers said in the interview. “Immersion is super important for us and we have to make sure everything fits together.” Jonkers also went on to reveal that multiplayer was still in the R&D (Research and Development) phase, which is what the studio references in the tweet it posted. The news came along with a whole host of job listings for multiplayer, including a call for a design director and network programmer. It’s still early days yet, so we don’t know what the multiplayer will entail, but it’s exciting to know something is on the horizon.

Word about multiplayer comes just after we saw another helping of gameplay and a deep dive session into some of Cyberpunk’s features. CD Projekt Red also recently offered some clarification about the cutscenes after there was some confusion about how first-person and third-person would factor in.

