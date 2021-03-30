Cyberpunk 2077 is getting closer to its PlayStation Store comeback, CD Projekt says

CD Projekt Red reckons Cyberpunk 2077 is getting closer to its eventual PlayStation Store comeback with every update, but acknowledges that the decision is out of its hands.

Of course, ultimately it's up to Sony if and when Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PlayStation Store, but CD Projekt is confident that it's past the halfway mark in its long journey back.

As flagged by Kotaku, CD Projekt exec Michal Nowakowski spoke on the matter during an investor call today. "We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store," Nowakowski said. "However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we're closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let's wait and see."

Cyberpunk 2077's big 1.2 update is live on PC and consoles with sweeping updates to stability and performance. You can check out all the new changes in our up-to-date Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes, but get ready to do some scrolling. Most of the fixes are pretty granular, like, "Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City," and "Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to trip over other NPCs too often," but it's truly difficult to overstate the range of this update.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" back in December, citing its desire to "ensure a high level of customer satisfaction." CD Projekt quickly responded that it was working hard to bring the game back to PlayStation's online storefront. Sony has yet to give an update on the situation.

CD Projekt also says it's reconsidering Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer.