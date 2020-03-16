Cyberpunk 2077 devs say no coronavirus delay is planned as they start remote work

Cyberpunk 2077 was already delayed once , and its developers are taking measures to make sure not even the coronavirus pandemic pushes it back again.

The studio shared a message on its official Twitter account that laid out the steps the studio is taking in response to the outbreak. According to the update, the studio has upgraded its equipment and infrastructure in order to let employees work from their homes where they have much less risk of catching the disease (or transmitting it, if they were infected but still coming to work).

"Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work for as long as it is needed," CD Projekt Red said. "We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this all is a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September."

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoMMarch 16, 2020

If the arrangement isn't as effective as CDPR hopes, the game's release date could still end up being impacted by COVID-19. Even if that happens, it's much more important that the studio keeps its employees safe and healthy than put out a video game on time.