Get 2 new PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch games for as little as £50 from Amazon on Cyber Monday

***Update:*** You've missed these offers, but check our Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide for 2019's hottest tickets.

The 2018 sales are, for better or worse (depending how you look at it), coming to an end, which makes today your last chance for making use of the best offers and discounts still online. There's a bunch of Xbox One X deals and PS4 Pro deals still live, for instance, alongside a host of smaller, but no less attractive reductions on some of 2018's biggest and best titles.

Right now, Amazon UK is basically offering a two for one package deal on a duo of any new PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch games of your choice, for as little as £50. The options include Battlefield 5, Fallout 76, Pokemon Let's Go, and a couple of others, but all of the available picks from mix (aside from GTA 5 and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy) came out within the last few months, making this offer quite the tempting attraction. You can check out the entire range here, but we've listed the best bundles below for your perusing pleasure.