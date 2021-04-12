Creed 3: Michael B. Jordan explains Sylvester Stallone's absence

Following the recent confirmation regarding Sylvester Stallone not reprising his role in Creed 3, director and star Michael B. Jordan has explained why Adonis would be without his mentor, Rocky Balboa.

In an interview with IGN, Jordan said: “I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one, but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit... there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis.”

The Without Remorse star then went on to explain how Creed 3 aims to build a story and world around Adonis moving forward. "But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward," he said. "So, it's always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.”

Although there is no further explanation as to precisely what is Rocky’s fate is or if his absence will even be explained on-screen, Jordan’s answer makes sense when you think about how previous Rocky films have done just that for the titular character.

Jordan, who will make his directorial debut with Creed 3, went on to say: “So, hopefully, you guys will love what I'm thinking... what we're cooking up. I think it's going to be something special."

Given the success of the previous Creed movies, we have all the reason to trust the Creed 3 creative team, especially with Ryan Coogler, to serve as producer this time around with a script written by Zach Baylin. Along with Jordan, the film also stars Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, with more cast members to be announced. Creed III is currently slated to hit theaters on November 23, 2022. Check out all the most exciting upcoming movies while you wait.