Halo Infinite will be free on Xbox Series X if you buy it on Xbox One

Halo Infinite is the latest game to join Microsoft's Smart Delivery program. The cross-gen shooter will be free on Xbox Series X if you buy it on Xbox One, as marketing lead Samuel Bateman confirmed on Twitter following a blog post from Xbox boss Phil Spencer detailing Smart Delivery.

Smart Delivery is yet another way that Microsoft is planning to connect the console family it's building. As Spencer explained, the program was designed to ensure that Xbox owners only need to buy a game once, no matter what Xbox they own. All first-party Xbox Game Studios titles will come with Smart Delivery support, so if you don't upgrade to an Xbox Series X console immediately, you'll still be able to play new Xbox games without worrying about double-buying. Better still, Spencer says the technology will be available to third-party developers and publishers as well, "and they can choose to use it for titles that will be released on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later."

Smart Delivery is positioned as a sister feature to Xbox Series X backwards compatibility, which will ensure older Xbox games aren't forgotten after the jump to next-gen. And as Spencer said, it's not reserved for first-party titles. Cyberpunk 2077 , for instance, has already been confirmed for Smart Delivery , and we'll undoubtedly see more first- and third-party games added to the list in the coming months.