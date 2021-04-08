Cobra Kai creators land their next project – and it’s all about aliens

The Cobra Kai creative team has more than earned its blackbelt on television – and now it’s heading to the movies.

Details have emerged of a new project involving Cobra Kai’s Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald based on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens documentary, perhaps best known for the "aliens" meme of the early 2010s (via The Hollywood Reporter).

(Image credit: History Channel)

It’s being described as "a two-handed, globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts, confronting the theories and questions raised by the popular docuseries." Heald – who also directed the kick-ass Cobra Kai season 3 ending – is set to helm the project, while writing duties will be handled by Chaotic Good founder Luke Ryan.

No casting or story info at this early stage, though if the original History Channel series is any indication then everything from underground extra-terrestrials to doomsday prophecies is fair game. Essentially, the entire weird and wonderful world of conspiracy theories will be open to the figures who helped marshal the Karate Kid sequel series into becoming one of Netflix’s most popular shows this year. That’s certainly no bad thing.

It’s unknown how much, if any, impact this will have on Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai season 4 is currently filming – with a few faces now promoted to series regulars – and the story is all set up for a climactic ending. However, the creators have previously said their next season isn’t the last if they have anything to do with it. But, now the aliens have whisked them away, they might not have a say in the matter…

