Cobra Kai creators have an "endgame" in mind – and plans for at least two more seasons

It’s true: Cobra Kai never dies. Despite Cobra Kai season 3 seemingly setting the Netflix series up for a natural end point in its fourth season, the creators have revealed that the show’s “endgame” extends far beyond that.

“We have an endgame in our heads. We’ve had one for quite some time, and it’s not in season 4,” executive producer Josh Heald told TVLine.

“It’s well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons’ worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it’s coming?”

Of course, Netflix holds the strings when it comes to Cobra Kai’s future. The Karate Kid sequel series now falls under the streaming service’s umbrella and, though a fourth season has been officially announced, the path beyond that is unclear.

Still, it’s slightly surprising to know that Cobra Kai could have a few more seasons left to tell its story. The upcoming All Valley Tournament felt definitive in its setup: the losing dojo must call it quits. It appears that it won’t end there if the creators have their way.

Season 4, meanwhile, is coming along nicely. “We hope to be shooting the show in the coming months,” creator Jon Hurwitz revealed in an interview with GamesRadar+. “We’re still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate ass-kicking in the valley.”

