Cobra Kai actor William Zabka reveals deadly season 3 teaser

Are you ready to return to the dojo? while Cobra Kai season 3 may not debut on Netflix until next year, William Zabka – who plays Johnny Lawrence – has been busy teasing the upcoming episodes, calling them "unpredictable".

Judging by a new Tweet from Zabka, the actor was certainly not lying. Cobra Kai season 2 ended with Miguel, played by Xolo Maridueña, in hospital and on life support. The new teaser, posted by Zabka, features the Cobra Kai emblem pounding like a heartbeat as a life support machine can be heard in the background. Then... the machine goes quiet. Could Miguel be dead?

Speaking about Cobra Kai season 3 earlier this year, Zabka teased: “Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that. I’ve been saying this for the past two seasons, [Ali] is a big missing part of his life, she’s the love that got away and would, in some form, love to reconnect. But the show’s full of surprises…”

What else can we expect from season 3? Thankfully, more of the same. “So it does have a rebound [from the season 2 ending] but a great thing about the show is it's really unpredictable. And the writing is really unpredictable. So it's like, left, right, left, right. Bam — hit a wall, things blow up, and then it's all back together and there's comedy in it. It's just so well-crafted,” Zabka said.

Creator Jon Hurwitz previously confirmed on Twitter that the new season has already been filmed and edited and will be available on Netflix next year. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies that you can watch right now.