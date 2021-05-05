Claire Foy will seek answers and revenge in new thriller series Marlow

The Crown's Claire Foy is set to lead the cast of a new UK thriller series at BritBox. The series, Marlow, will draw on "ancient tales of revenge and fate" as well as local myths and legends.

The project will center on two warring families pitted against each other amid the tumultuous landscape of the Thames Estuary. Foy will play Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands – where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 years ago – seeking answers and battling its aging patriarch, as reported by Variety.

Managing Director BritBox UK, Will Harrison, shared in the statement, "Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of Original content we want to offer our subscribers. Working with the caliber of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can’t wait to get started.”

Foy also added her thoughts, saying: "I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere – and the twists, turns, and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping."

Marlow comes from BAFTA-winner Tony Grisoni and Simon Maxwell, who will also executive produce alongside Foy. The creative pair said: "The Thames Estuary’s ‘Edgelands’ offer a unique and extraordinary world of mud, sea and infinite sky; of broken politics and dreams — the Thames mouth is at once a gateway to the world and the last wild frontier of our island existence."

Filming for Marlow is due to begin this fall with a release date on BritBox sometime in 2022. You can watch Marlow's Foy in The Crown which is currently streaming among some of our picks for the best Netflix shows.