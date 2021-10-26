Christopher Nolan reviews Dune: "A real gift to film fans everywhere"

It’s always a rare treat to hear directors gush over another filmmaker’s work – and Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are no exception.

Speaking alongside Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast (H/T IndieWire), Nolan called the sci-fi epic "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen." Nolan added: "It’s very, very compelling at every turn."

High praise indeed from the master behind the likes of mind-bending movies such as Tenet and Inception – and he didn’t stop there.

"Your entire team did an absolute incredible job," Nolan said to Villeneuve. "I think it’s an incredible piece of work. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere."

While Nolan’s words aren’t likely to rubberstamp a Dune sequel – especially now he’s on the outs with Warner Bros. – it’s surely going to tempt any who were on the fence about seeing the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic series.

For his part, Villeneuve has said any potential sequel will let loose. He told Screen Rant, "The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."

Christopher Nolan is set to direct a movie for Universal about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who oversaw the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt are attached to star.

