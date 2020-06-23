Chris Pine on Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984: "He’s deeply, supremely excited"

When Wonder Woman 1984 was first announced, no one suspected that Chris Pine would be back for the sequel (spoilers: his character Steve Trevor perishes during the first Wonder Woman). Yet, here we are, a few months before the second movie releases and Trevor's mysteriously back, we just don't know how.

For the new issue of Total Film magazine, we caught up with Pine, who – while not budging on the specifics of his character's return – did enlighten us as to what Steve's general state when we meet him in the '80s.

“What I will say about him is that he’s deeply, supremely excited,” says Pine. “He’s excited to be back with Diana. He’s excited about this world. Tonally, what’s different is, he’s not world-weary. He’s not jaded. It’s a complete 180 from the tone of the character of the first one.”

Whereas in Wonder Woman, it with the eponymous superhero who was a fish out of water, in 1984, it’s Steve. “I thought it was a nice idea,” he smiles. “It’s a brilliant move on [director] Patty [Jenkins'] part. That’s just one clear indication of a big tonal shift this time out."

In fact, Pine reveals that Jenkins had the idea some time ago to bring back Steve. “Patty, towards the end of the first one, had been marinating on an idea,” he says. “So yeah, I had an idea that I would come back. I think she may have even started to break the story while we were promoting [the first film].”

