Chloë Grace Moretz is down for making Kick-Ass 3 – if it's "perfect"

Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed that she would be interested in reprising the role of Mindy McCready, AKA Hit-Girl, in a third Kick-Ass movie – but only under certain circumstances.
"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," Moretz told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."
So what does "perfect" mean? Well, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse would need to return as Dave Lizewski, AKA Kick-Ass, and Chris D’Amico, AKA Red Mist, as well as "the whole crew, across the board".
The first Kick-Ass movie was released in 2010, when Moretz was 13. In the black comedy, Moretz's Hit-Girl is the daughter of a former cop, played by Nicolas Cage, who's trained her to be a ruthless vigilante in an attempt to bring down a crime boss (Mark Strong) and his son (Mintz-Plasse).
A sequel, Kick-Ass 2, followed in 2013. The movies were based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. The first movie was directed and co-written by Kingsman: The Secret Service helmer Matthew Vaughn, while Jeff Wadlow took over the director's chair for the sequel.
Since playing Hit-Girl, Moretz has starred in movies like Carrie, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Suspiria. Most recently, she starred in Tom & Jerry and voiced Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family 2.
While we wait to see whether Kick-Ass 3 ever makes it to the big screen, check out our list of the best superhero movies of all time.