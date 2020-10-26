Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release date announced by Netflix in new teaser trailer

Sabrina Spellman is back in the brand new teaser trailer for Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4, and already we can see some pretty intense action on the horizon.

Part Four will be the last instalment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Luckily, this final season looks to be packed with plenty of action – the trailer warns of a coming war, and Sabrina isn’t hesitating to jump into the fray.

The final set of episodes will hit Netflix on December 31 2020, which gives you about two months to get caught up on the previous three seasons.

We already know from the last season that Sabrina is going to have a lot on her plate in these episodes. For one thing, there’s now two of her after some time-related weirdness, and we can see Sabrina and her alternate self together in the trailer.

There’s also the problem of Lucifer and Lilith having a baby on the way, which could spell trouble for one of the Sabrinas if the baby turns out to be a boy, and Lucifer tries to boot her off the throne of hell so his son can reign instead. And that’s just scratching the surface of the potential problems Sabrina will have to deal with this season!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s last chapter looks to be a good one, and we’re hoping everything can be wrapped up in the final episodes – and that there’s no cliff-hanger ending.

Luckily there’s not long to wait to find out what goes down in season four, but in the meantime, check out our rundown of the 40 best Netflix shows to watch this month.