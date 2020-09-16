Check out the first Demon's Souls remake gameplay footage

Bluepoint Games revealed the first gameplay footage for its upcoming Demons' Souls remake on tonight's PS5 showcase. As well as some gorgeous visuals, the video showed off what looks to be an almost shot-for-shot recreation of the original game.

The video shows the main character taking on a number of appropriately soulslike bosses, starting with a whooping at the hands of the tutorial boss, screenshots of which have been shared previously (as well as a leak earlier this month). It also seems, however, that your protagonist this time around is a lot more talkative than in the original game.

Bluepoint showed an awful lot of its game off in its trailer, but neglected to mention one important detail - its release date. However, after the show ended, Geoff Keighley tweeted to confirm that Demon's Souls would be a launch title for the PS5, meaning it'll be out starting November 12 in line with the new console's release date. The official trailer also confirms that the game will launch on PlayStation, but will also be available on PC, and that it won't be available on other consoles "for a limited time."

