Avengers actors lead tributes to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who has died aged 43

Tributes to Chadwick Boseman are being paid after the Black Panther actor died, aged 43.

His publicists confirmed the news and said he died on Friday, August 28, while at home and surrounded by family. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but decided not to make the news public.

His fellow Marvel actors led the tributes. "This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal," wrote Angela Bassett, who played Boseman's on-screen mother in Black Panther.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson wrote: "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have."

Chris Hemsworth, who starred alongside Boseman in the Avengers movies as Thor, wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met."

Captain America's Chris Evans wrote: "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility."

Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, and many non-Marvel actors, including Viola David, Ryan Reynolds, and director Ava Du Vernay also paid tribute.

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIPAugust 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOshAugust 29, 2020

Boseman's death was confirmed in a statement shared by the actor's publicists. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," they wrote. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." His family have asked for privacy.

Boseman got his start on television back in 2003, when he played a small role in an episode of the American crime drama Third Watch. The actor would later appear in Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER before transitioning to film with a supporting role in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.

Boseman came to larger attention after played James Brown in the Tate Taylor directed Get on Up. Critics were won over by his performance, which brought him to the attention of Marvel. Two years after Get on Up's release, Boseman was cast as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

He would go on to reprise the role in 2018's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Boseman was set to star in Black Panther 2, previously scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Earlier this year, he appeared in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be the actor's final feature film appearance.