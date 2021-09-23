Castlevania Advance Collection ESRB rating lists 4 retro games for modern platforms

The Castlevania Advance Collection popped up on the ESRB listings today, all but confirming that the long-rumored collection will be announced soon.

The Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated T for release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The ESRB's description explains that "this is a collection of four classic Castlevania games" but doesn't note which ones.

Fortunately, this lines up with evaluations from Taiwanese and Korean ratings boards, as reported by Gematsu , and the latter specified that the collection includes Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and Castlevania: Dracula X. Korean and Taiwanese ratings also mentioned a rewind feature similar to the save states available in other modern emulations.

This collection and its lineup remain unannounced, but ESRB ratings are pretty reliable, to say nothing of the other organizations which have already put a spotlight on this collection. The timing of the ESRB's listing, coupled with the game's Switch release, also raises the possibility of the Castlevania Advance Collection appearing in today's Nintendo Direct.

The Switch already has The Castlevania Anniversary Collection (which is just $4.99 right now , look at that), and between the Wii U and 3DS, Nintendo's got all of the individual games said to be in this collection, so it wouldn't be a bad fit for the event's lineup. There's every chance it's announced through a PlayStation Blog post or some other communiqué, but who knows.