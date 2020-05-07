Call of the Sea takes you on a journey filled with mystery, adventure, and self-discovery

Call of the Sea, an upcoming first-person adventure puzzle game from publisher Raw Fury, has been officially revealed as one of the upcoming titles coming to the Xbox Series X .

Set in the 1930s, Call of the Sea follows the story of a woman called Norah who seeks to follow the trail of her missing husband's expedition. Norah's search leads her to a strange, picturesque island in the South Pacific, which is filled with secrets just waiting to be uncovered. This looks set to be an intriguing mystery that'll take us on quite the journey.

Inside Xbox debuted gameplay of the upcoming indie adventure as part of its showcase of numerous games coming to Xbox's next-gen console and an Inside Xbox post gave us a little more info here. From publishers big and small, the stream gives us our first proper look at games running on the Xbox Series X ahead of its planned release this Holiday 2020. All of the games shown have been optimised for the Series X, with 4K resolution, running at up to 120 frames per second.

Call of the Sea will also be compatible with Smart Delivery, one of the new features introduced to the Series X. Smart delivery ensures you'll always be able to play past versions of the games you own on your console across generations. The feature is part of Xbox's continued drive for backwards compatibility as we move to the next-generation console.

The technology is able to identify any supported titles and deliver the best version of the game depending on what Xbox console you're playing on. There's no word yet on whether this will be coming to other platforms, but we'll update this story when we have confirmation.

