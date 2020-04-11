Call of Duty Warzone Trios mode is back

Activision and Infinity Ward have apparently been listening to Call of Duty Warzone fans, as they've decided to bring the popular Trios mode back to the battle royale shooter just two days after it was removed.

The big Call of Duty season 3 update brought a bunch of changes to Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Warzone. Among the biggest updates were three new Modern Warfare 3v3 maps, two new weapons, a new Operator, and Quads mode for Warzone battle royale. All was well and good until players noticed the new Quads mode wasn't complimenting the existing Trios mode, but rather replaced it entirely.

🚨A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!🚨April 10, 2020

As our friends at PC Gamer pointed out, the response to Trios being canned was less than universally positive. The Warzone subreddit was rife with complaints about the loss of Trios squads, and shortly after Infinity Ward issued a rather concise announcement via Twitter that Trios were back. Right now there's a thread on the reversal that's attracted over 1,100 comments and 95% upvotes. At least in the Warzone community's eyes, the players spoke and the developers listened.

In case you've made it through this article without fully understanding what Trios and Quads are, they're different modes within Warzone that let you play in teams of three and four, respectively. Both options are now available, and we're pretty sure Duos mode is on its way next.