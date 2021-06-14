Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 roadmap brings big changes for Verdansk and an Overwatch-type Payload

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 roadmap has arrived, introducing another wave of events, game modes, gear, and more coming to the battle royale game in the weeks and months ahead.

Downed satellites are headlining Season 4, with crash sites forming new points of interest for Warzone teams to fight over. Capturing a satellite will net you killstreaks, vehicles, field upgrades, and other gear to use in your current match, as well as permanent progress toward the Ground Fall event which will kick off the new season.

Warzone has also been populated with mysterious red doors, which received a deliberately opaque description from Activision: "They allow you to [[REDACTED]] around the [[REDACTED]]. What’s behind them? Explore and enter them to [[REDACTED]] across the [[REDACTED]]." I don't know what any of that means, but it won't stop me from running straight through the blue force fields behind these doors.

Map oddities aside, Warzone is also getting two new game modes. Verdansk Resurgence Mini will double down on the theme of Verdansk Resurgence by shrinking lobbies to 44 players (or 45, depending on team sizes) while keeping the special supply boxes, Resurgence timer, positional alerts triggered by friendly deaths, and the lack of a Gulag. Look for Verdansk Resurgence Mini in the updated featured playlist rotation, with options for solos, duos, trios, and quads.

Payload mode, meanwhile, will come to Warzone around the middle of the season. Payload drops you into teams of 40 to escort – you guessed it – payload vehicles through a series of checkpoints. You can place or destroy barriers to help your payload along or block the enemy's progress, all while picking off enemies the old-fashioned way and juggling contracts.

Naturally, a new season of Call of Duty also means a medley of new guns, Operators, and vehicles. Warzone fans can look forward to riding the new dirt bikes, playing as Jackal and Weaver, and customizing new guns like the MG 82 LMG (unlocked at battle pass tier 15) and the C58 assault rifle (unlocked at tier 31).

You'll find more details on the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 roadmap, as well as content coming to Black Ops Cold War, on the Call of Duty blog .