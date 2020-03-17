Call of Duty Warzone Easter eggs: All the secrets and references

While you explore Verdansk, you may run into some Call of Duty Warzone Easter eggs. There's some locations in Call of Duty Warzone that will seem familiar from previous Call of Duty games, along with some hidden secrets and mysteries to be solved. Below, we've got all of the Call of Duty Warzone Easter eggs we've found, including everyone's favourite burger restaurant.

Note that we've covered all of the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors in a separate guide, which also includes the phones and computers you can interact with. Head over there to read up on those!

Broadcast

(Image credit: Activision)

Broadcast, one of the maps introduced in Call of Duty 4's Variety Map Pack, is faithfully recreated in Verdansk at the TV Station place of interest. The inside of the building has been pulled straight from Call of Duty 4, except the colour palette has been updated. There's a lot of loot here and it's also fairly central in the map, so expect a lot of players to fight if you drop here.

Killhouse

(Image credit: Activision)

Another map introduced in the same Variety Map Pack is Killhouse, which can also be found in Verdansk. Head up to the Military Base and you'll find a training area with the same layout as Killhouse, except it's now outside and not in a warehouse. Also, the tall tower in the middle of Killhouse has been moved outside of the arena. This isn't a particularly great place to land, but if you can lure another team of three here, you can have your own makeshift Gunfight round on a classic map.

Vacant

(Image credit: Activision)

What's this, another Call of Duty 4 map? That's right, you can also find part of Vacant in Verdansk. This should come as less of a surprise because Vacant has been recreated for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer as a standalone map, but you can also find it near Port in Verdansk.

Grandma's House - Overgrown

(Image credit: Activision)

Everyone remembers Overgrown from Call of Duty 4, right? And you surely remember the house by the riverbank, with the roof you could climb upon and the attic with a mounted machine gun inside? This was commonly referred to as "grandma's house" amongst dedicated players – don't ask us why – and grandma's back, baby.

This house can be found in a few different locations throughout the Warzone map, with the exact same layout. A few windows have been removed and there's a door missing, but aside from that, it's the same house. Ah, the memories.

All Ghillied Up

(Image credit: Activision)

While we're done with the multiplayer maps from Call of Duty 4, there's also a couple of memorable locations from the All Ghillied Up campaign mission, which is arguably one of the best first person shooter single player levels of all time. First up is the iconic ferris wheel near Promenade East. You may think this is just any old ferris wheel but it does appear to be the same one from the mission, as the model features some striking similarities.

Head over to Boneyard and you can also find the abandoned swimming pool – also seen in the multiplayer map Bloc on Call of Duty 4. Once again, it's devoid of water, and you can tell it's identical as it has the same diving board, enormous destroyed windows covering one wall, and the walkway above one side.

Mile High Club

(Image credit: Activision)

Do you remember the Mile High Club mission unlocked at the end of Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare? Aside from being incredibly tough on veteran difficulty, the mission took place on a plane mid-flight. If you land at the airport in Verdansk, you may notice something familiar about the crashed plane.

Many people thought the location would be based on the multiplayer map Terminal from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 but in fact, the plane is almost identical to the one found in Mile High Club. It still looks like a fairly generic plane – and it doesn't have the upstairs section – but the part you can explore is a nice homage.

Scrapyard

(Image credit: Activision)

Scrapyard, a classic map from Modern Warfare 2 also features in Verdansk, although this one is very commonly known. Scrapyard is also in the map Boneyard – exclusive to Ground War in Modern Warfare – so it makes sense that the Boneyard section of Verdansk features Scrapyard. This is perhaps the most faithful recreation of the original map, with every single aspect included.

Gulag (not that one)

(Image credit: Activision)

No, we're not talking about the gulag you enter when you die and have to 1v1 someone to respawn. The Prison location in the south-east corner of the map is actually a recreation of the gulag in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, in the mission aptly named "The Gulag". If you go down to the basement, you'll also find the gulag showers that were in the Spec Ops mission in the same game.

Burger Town

Ah, Burger Town. The famous burger chain that is clearly inspired by another meat patty based royalty. While the chain features on Modern Warfare 2 map Terminal and Modern Warfare 3 maps Arkaden and Downturn, you see it most prominently in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign during missions No Russian, Wolverines, and Second Sun.

The version in Verdansk is obviously a Russian variant and while there's a few Burger Town restaurants on the map, none of the layouts are plucked directly from previous games. That said, it's a neat reference to something made instantly famous when Modern Warfare 2 launched.

Turbulence

(Image credit: Activision)

You'd be completely forgiven for not recognising this, as it's a replica from the Modern Warfare 3 campaign level called Turbulence. Part of the way through the mission, Makarov hijacks your plane and it makes a severe crash landing.

Between TV Station and Military Base on the Warzone map is where you can find an almost exact recreation of the crash site. The plane is split up into three parts and while it's not burning anymore, it's clearly the same plane.

These are all of the Call of Duty Warzone Easter eggs we've found so far. If any are added to the game later down the line, we'll be sure to update this and let you know. Of course, if you find any we haven't covered, be sure to let us know in the comments.