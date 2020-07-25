Call of Duty Warzone dev warns "more banwaves are coming"

Infinity Ward has confirmed it's gunning for cheaters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its accompanying battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone .

In a new post on Twitter (thanks, Bluenews ), Infinity Ward reminded players that "cheating will not be tolerated" and reiterated that players tempted to try "unauthorised manipulation of game data" will get banned.

"Cheating will not be tolerated," Infinity Ward's tweet said. "More banwaves are coming. If you receive a ban it is for unauthorised manipulation of game data. Don't fall for unscrupulous services offering cheats and modifications, these are fraudulent.

"Please do not use unauthorised third party software to mod or hack. This includes tools such as hex editors, that equip items you have not acquired properly. We define this as cheating and there is no place for that in our game. This is a bannable offense and you risk losing your account."

The post goes on to say that this also includes "aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stats hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors or any software used to deliberately modify game data or memory", or any tutorials or services that offer ways to modify your camo.

"Don't do it," the post concludes. "This may result in being banned."

