Call of Duty: Warzone claymore trick is so evil it should be illegal

Call of Duty: Warzone players won't stop innovating, and this claymore trick that turns an ATV into a mobile bomb is proof of that. Check out the video above and make sure you navigate to 03:00:00.

As you can see from the video, the person using the latest season 4 operator, Captain Price, is a dastardly devil I'd never want to meet in Call of Duty: Warzone . After doing the clever (but fairly well-known) trick of putting a trophy system on the back of a vehicle to deflect incoming missiles, this player does the unthinkable - they place a claymore on the front of the ATV, facing outward.

"Is this to blow up C4 or proximity mines?" Me, a whole dummy, asks as soon as they place the claymore. Of course, it isn't - it's to turn the ATV into a ground-based missile. After the evil genius drives around aimlessly near Stadium for a few moments, a brightly painted SUV comes careening towards the ATV. Don't fret, as the claymore promptly blows it up before you can say "Bravo 6." The ATV driver? Completely unharmed.

This is the work of a criminal mastermind and the absolute last person I'd want to face-off against in the battle royale. If I died by car-mounted claymore I would let loose a string of curses that would most likely get me temporarily banned from voice chat.

This isn't the first time Warzone players have shown off their ingenious ways: as we recently reported , a grenade dribbling trick lets players throw and catch their own explosive without going boom.