Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's broken 725 shotgun just got nerfed again

Infinity Award revealed the patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's latest update, and the infamously broken shotgun is being nerfed once more. The patch also includes fixes for the campaign, Ground War mode, and various challenges.

The terrifying 725 shotgun began raising eyebrows almost immediately after Modern Warfare was released, so much so that GamesRadar put together a guide on the best Modern Warfare 725 builds. In the few short weeks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been out, Tuesday's patch marks the 725's third nerf.

Meanwhile, the Aug with 5.56 ammo got a couple of buffing tweaks, including increased close and mid-range damage and reduced chest multiplier. You can find the complete breakdown of changes coming to the 725 and elsewhere detailed in the complete patch notes below:

GENERAL FIXES:

Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin)

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks (“Fix for various exploits”)

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description

Fix misspelling of “trophy”

Ground War:

Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen when spawning back in

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in

Missions/Challenges:

The following challenges have been fixed:

“Infiltrator”

“Warrior’s Code”

“Aggression”

“Dominator”

“Munitions”

Officer progression “Launch Destroys”

Officer progression “Heartbreaker”

Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike”

Officer progression: “Karma”

Officer progression “Close and Personal”

Weapons:

AUG 5.56 Caliber conversion

Increasing close range damage

Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier

725

Small reduction to base weapon damage range

Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments

Small hips spread increase

Reduced effective damage at the hip

Model 680

Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments

Nerf it all you want, the 725 would be an absolute beast in Modern Warfare's rumored Battle Royale mode.