Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Intel locations guide

Now the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot has been announced it's a perfect time to head back into Modern Warfare Remastered. And grab 30 hidden intel laptops collectibles while you're there.

There are 30 hidden intel laptops tucked away across all the various missions, and there's more to getting them than just a trophy - finding them will unlock a range of useful, weird and fun cheats you can activate to change up the game. Some are obviously useful, like high powered grenades and infinite ammo (not that you ever really run out). But there are also some silly things like turning enemy heads in to melons or making them explode into car tyres for some reason. The more intel you collect the more cheats you unlock, so you can use our guide to max out your chances and unleash chaos/lemon grenades on later play throughs.

Crew Expendable

Infiltrate the cargo ship. Locate the package.

Intel #1: Within seconds of rappelling onto the ship, you'll head down some stairs and shoot a drunk crew member. In the dark room beside him, located on a desk next to a bunk bed, is the first intelligence item. You literally can't miss it.





Intel #2: After running down a red lit hallway and watching a teammate throw a flash bang grenade, you'll enter one of the ship's large cargo containers. At the bottom of the stairway immediately to your right, turn left to spot the laptop on a raised floor panel.

Blackout

Work with the 'good' Russians to rescue your informant, Nikolai.

Intel #3: Run through the swamp at mission's start. After sniping the first group of bad guys, head inside the wooden shack on the left. Next to the television set is the third intel.





Intel #4: Directly across from the room holding Nikolai is a bathroom. Next to the toilet is the fourth laptop. You should be using Night Vision at this point.

Charlie Don't Surf

Search for Al-Asad.

Intel #5: In the level's very first building, you'll be ordered down some basement stairs and into a long room with cafeteria tables. In the back left corner is a smaller room hiding three terrorists and the laptop.





Intel #6: Before you cross the raised big open street in the middle of town, turn right and head for the far building with the open doorway and the staircase visible. After dispatching the terrorists, go up to the second storey to find the intel.





Intel #7: Okay, now cross the street. Go forward until you reach a dusty blue car. To your immediate right is an exterior stairway leading to a rooftop with the seventh laptop. Watch out - enemies lurk up there as well.

The Bog

Break through the enemy lines to find the stranded Abrams tank.

Intel #8: During the Night Vision segment, after unloading the stationary machine gun, go through the doorway across the corridor then look left inside the room to find the laptop on a table.





Intel #9: Finish blowing up the tanks with the Javelin missiles. Head through the hole in the wire fence and begin worming through the shanty town. At each fork in the path, turn left until you reach a flaming barrel, a pair of crooked posters and a large stack of cardboard boxes. Tucked behind the boxes is the laptop.

Hunted

Shot down in Western Russia with Nikolai, evade enemy patrols.

Intel #10: Gaz opens a cellar door. After going through the basement and upper floor, you'll be blinded by an enemy's flash bang. Past this encounter, when you're outside again, look for a building with a burning barrel by the door. In the large workroom inside is the tenth intel item on a table.





Intel #11: Fight through both greenhouses. After the second one, instead of rushing forward to take on the bad guys at the barn, turn left and look under the slanted tin roof with some simple wooden tables. On one of the tables is the eleventh laptop.

