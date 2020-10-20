Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is giving away free Leatherface items

With a brand new Halloween event coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, there's never been a better time to grab a free Leatherface Emblem and Calling Card for the game.

To obtain the free Leatherface Emblem and Calling Card from the Haunting of Verdansk event, all you have to do is visit the official Texas Chainsaw Massacre website and watch a short video, which does contain some violence, but no jump scares. Afterwards, you have to input an email address and within two weeks you will receive a code to redeem on the store to obtain your free items.

You will be able to use both the Emblem and Calling Card in Modern Warfare and Warzone, although fingers crossed they come through before Halloween...

The Haunting of Verdansk , which is set to release later today, October 20, will feature new cosmetic packs inspired by iconic horror movie villains from the likes of Jigsaw (Saw) and Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre). While these particular skins will be able to be purchased from the in-game store, it's a neat touch that players who don't want to part with their cash can nab some free Leatherface items to use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

At the monent, only free Leatherface items have been confirmed for the Halloween event, it’s unknown whether Jigsaw ones will be added as well. The Haunting of Verdansk event will be running from October 20 to November 3.