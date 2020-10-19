Call of Duty: Modern Warfare DLC allows players to turn into 16-bit cubes upon death

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brand new cosmetic bundle, the ‘Tracer Pack: 16-bit’, has just dropped and comes with retro-themed stickers, calling cards, and emblems that look a little out of place on the battlefield.

The pack also includes some vibrant weapons skins such as the Mega Drive Submachine Gun and the Commodore assault rifle, which are clearly nods to some retro games consoles. The funny thing is, when equipped with one of these weapons skins, killing an enemy player makes them turn into a pile of colourful 16-bit cubes.

Also included in the pack is the Vorpal Blade, a pair of Dual Kodachi's which Modern Warfare players have been using to sneak up on enemies for a surprise 16-bit kill. If that's not enough, when equipped with one of the weapon skins the gun will fire pixelated rounds with the retro sound effect included, making you live out your arcade fantasy in Modern Warfare’s battlefield.

You can currently purchase the pack from the in-game store for 2,200 COD Points, if you're so inclined, or if you fancy something a little more in the spooky season theme, why not hunt the Phlebotomist throwing knife , which is sawing unlucky players in half.