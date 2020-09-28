Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies trailer coming this week

Treyarch and Activision are all set to reveal the long-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode, and now we know exactly when you need to tune in for the big event.

Viewers in the US west coast will want to have the official Call of Duty YouTube account open at exactly 10am PT. That's 1pm ET for east coasters, and 6pm BST for those in the UK. Activision revealed the reveal time in a tweet teasing the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode logo.

Zombies. Are. Back. #BlackOpsColdWar📺 https://t.co/h49FpibkFJ📅 10am PT on September 30. pic.twitter.com/D8DIv9fK2nSeptember 28, 2020

What isn't clear is what exactly Treyarch is showing off about Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode. It could be a cinematic trailer setting up the story, a gameplay trailer with footage of the co-op action, or a mix of both. Call of Duty's marketing campaign has been a wild ride in recent months, with its latest stunt being a cryptic video we'd suspected was teasing Zombies news. Turns out, thankfully, we were right.

We've hardly seen anything from Treyarch on the highly-anticipated return of Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War - just a tiny snippet of footage from the multiplayer reveal - so it's exciting to hear we're about to learn more. "In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat and an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies," Activision said in a press release when Zombies mode was confirmed .

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

The next installment in the storied Call of Duty series is just one of the upcoming games of 2020 we can't wait to play.