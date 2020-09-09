Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode teased during multiplayer reveal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has teased the upcoming Zombies mode during today's multiplayer reveal. Check out the video above, and head to around 45 minutes in to catch the teaser.

After the big trailer drops promising a beta date of October 8 (on PS4) for those who have pre-ordered the game, the screen fills with static and jumps to a graffiti-covered stairwell. You see a hand shakily holding a handgun while the sound of heavy breathing echoes just before the unlucky person holding that gun pans down and sees a horde of zombies. They're quickly slashed by one, and the screen goes red.

As we previously reported , Activision confirmed Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War would have a Zombies mode back in August. "In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat and an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies," the press release stated.

Activision has not released any more details about the upcoming Zombies mode, but there may be a sign of some classics. The graffiti-covered stairwell could point to a remake of the Black Ops 2 Tranzit map. And, after the first part of the teaser, when the camera shifts to the dimly lit area with cables coming down from the ceiling, there's a faint glowing red box on the left - could that be a Juggernog machine? Sure looks like it. There's also some faces embedded in the flashing/static moments, but I can't make out who it is.

Black Ops Cold War is releasing for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 on November 13, and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X when the next-gen consoles launch.